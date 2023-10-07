Famous birthdays for Oct. 7: Toni Braxton, Nicole Ari Parker

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Caesar Rodney in 1728
-- Danish atomic physicist Niels Bohr in 1885
-- Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad in 1897
-- Actor June Allyson in 1917
-- South African archbishop/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu in 1931
-- Television personality Joy Behar in 1942 (age 81)
-- Oliver North, the former White House aide who became the center of the Iran-Contra controversy, in 1943 (age 80)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Mellencamp in 1951 (age 72)
-- Russian President Vladimir Putin in 1952 (age 71)
-- Classical cellist Yo-Yo Ma in 1955 (age 68)
-- Recording executive/television personality Simon Cowell in 1959 (age 64)
-- Singer Toni Braxton in 1967 (age 56)
-- Singer Thom Yorke in 1968 (age 55)
-- Actor Nicole Ari Parker in 1970 (age 53)
-- Actor Allison Munn in 1974 (age 49)
-- Singer Taylor Hicks in 1976 (age 47)
-- Actor Aaron Ahsmore in 1979 (age 44)
-- Actor Shawn Ahsmore in 1979 (age 44)
-- Actor Holland Roden in 1986 (age 37)
-- Singer Lewis Capaldi in 1996 (age 27)
-- Actor Nicole Maines in 1997 (age 26)
-- Actor Lulu Wilson in 2005 (age 18)