Oct. 7, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 7: Toni Braxton, Nicole Ari Parker

By UPI Staff
Toni Braxton appears backstage during the 47th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. The singer turns 56 on October 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Toni Braxton appears backstage during the 47th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. The singer turns 56 on October 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Caesar Rodney in 1728

-- Danish atomic physicist Niels Bohr in 1885

-- Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad in 1897

-- Actor June Allyson in 1917

-- South African archbishop/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu in 1931

File Photo by Charlie Shoemaker/UPI

-- Television personality Joy Behar in 1942 (age 81)

-- Oliver North, the former White House aide who became the center of the Iran-Contra controversy, in 1943 (age 80)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Mellencamp in 1951 (age 72)

-- Russian President Vladimir Putin in 1952 (age 71)

-- Classical cellist Yo-Yo Ma in 1955 (age 68)

-- Recording executive/television personality Simon Cowell in 1959 (age 64)

-- Singer Toni Braxton in 1967 (age 56)

-- Singer Thom Yorke in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Nicole Ari Parker in 1970 (age 53)

File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
-- Actor Allison Munn in 1974 (age 49)

-- Singer Taylor Hicks in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Aaron Ahsmore in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Shawn Ahsmore in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Holland Roden in 1986 (age 37)

-- Singer Lewis Capaldi in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor Nicole Maines in 1997 (age 26)

-- Actor Lulu Wilson in 2005 (age 18)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

