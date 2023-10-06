Trending
Entertainment News
Oct. 6, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 6: Brett Gelman, Elisabeth Shue

By UPI Staff
Brett Gelman arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. The actor turns 47 on October 6. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Brett Gelman arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. The actor turns 47 on October 6. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Opera singer Jenny Lind in 1820

-- Inventor and manufacturer George Westinghouse in 1846

-- Swiss architect Le Corbusier in 1887

-- French aviator Roland Garros in 1888

-- Tennis champion Helen Wills Moody in 1905

-- Actor Carole Lombard in 1908

File Photo by Paul Hesse/Wikimedia

-- Journalist Shana Alexander in 1925

-- Former Syrian President Hafez al-Assad in 1930

-- Actor Britt Ekland in 1942 (age 81)

-- Northern Ireland politician Gerry Adams in 1948 (age 75)

-- Television executive Leslie Moonves in 1949 (age 74)

-- Writer David Brin in 1950 (age 73)

-- Football coach Tony Dungy in 1955 (age 68)

-- Actor Elisabeth Shue in 1963 (age 60)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

-- Actor Amy Jo Johnson in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Ioan Gruffudd in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Brett Gelman in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Olivia Thirlby in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Scarlett Byrne in 1990 (age 33)

-- Rapper/actor Roshon Fegan in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Rio Mangini in 2002 (age 21)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

