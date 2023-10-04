Trending
Oct. 4, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 4: Dakota Johnson, Liev Schreiber

By UPI Staff
Dakota Johnson attends the photocall for "Daddio" at the TIFF Bell Lightbox during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 10. The actor turns 34 on October 4. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 2 | Dakota Johnson attends the photocall for "Daddio" at the TIFF Bell Lightbox during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 10. The actor turns 34 on October 4. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Rutherford B. Hayes, 19th president of the United States, in 1822

-- Frederic Remington, painter of the American West, in 1861

-- Writer Alfred Runyan in 1880

-- Pioneer movie comedian Buster Keaton in 1895

-- Actor Charlton Heston in 1923

UPI File Photo

-- Football Hall of Fame member Sam Huff in 1934

-- Author Jackie Collins in 1937

-- Author Anne Rice in 1941

-- Author author Roy Blount Jr., both in 1941 (age 82)

-- Civil rights activist Jamil Abdullah al-Amin, formerly known as H. Rap Brown, in 1943 (age 80)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tony La Russa in 1944 (age 79)

File Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI

-- Actor Clifton Davis in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Susan Sarandon in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Armand Assante in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Christoph Waltz in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Bill Fagerbakke in 1957 (age 66)

-- Recording executive/businessman Russell Simmons in 1957 (age 66)

-- Singer Jon Secada in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Liev Schreiber in 1967 (age 56)

File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

-- Actor Alicia Silverstone in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Rachael Leigh Cook in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Caitriona Balfe in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Melissa Benoist in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Dakota Johnson in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Ella Balinska in 1996 (age 27)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

