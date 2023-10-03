Jimmie Allen's wife Alexis gives birth to 3rd child amid separation

1 of 5 | Jimmie Allen and his estranged wife, Alexis Gale, welcomed their third child after filing for divorce. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Jimmie Allen is a dad of three. The 38-year-old country music singer and his estranged wife, Alexis Gale, welcomed their third child last week.

Gale shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of their baby boy.

"Cohen Ace James Wednesday Sept 27, 2023 xo," she captioned the post.

Singer Jessie James Decker, television personality Brittainy Taylor and Taylor Mills Young were among those to congratulate Gale in the comments.

"Congratulations he's beautiful," Decker wrote.

"Beautiful family!! Congratulations mama," Taylor added.

"He is perfection!!! Most beautiful lil fam! He's so lucky to have you as his mama!" Young said.

Allen and Gale married in May 2021 and also have two daughters, Naomi Bettie, 3, and Zara James, who turns one year old in October.

The couple announced their separation and Gale's third pregnancy in April before filing for divorce.

Allen publicly apologized to Gale for an "affair" in May following allegations of sexual assault from his former road manager. Allen has denied the allegations.

The singer told People in July that he and Gale are "working to resolve things together as a family."