Famous birthdays for Oct. 3: Neve Campbell, Tessa Thompson

1 of 3 | Neve Campbell attends the Toronto International Film Festival gala screening of "Swan Song" at Roy Thomson Hall in Canada on September 9. The actor turns 50 on October 3. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include: Advertisement

-- Cherokee Chief John Ross in 1790

-- Actor Warner Oland in 1879

-- Writer Gore Vidal in 1925

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Glenn Hall in 1931 (age 92)

-- Rock 'n' roll singer Chubby Checker in 1941 (age 82)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Lindsey Buckingham in 1949 (age 74)

-- Musician Keb' Mo,' born Kevin Roosevelt Moore, in 1951 (age 72)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- American astronaut Kathryn Sullivan in 1951 (age 72)

-- Activist Rev. Al Sharpton in 1954 (age 69)

-- Guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan in 1954

-- Filmmaker Tommy Wiseau in 1955 (age 68)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Fred Couples in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor/singer Jack Wagner in 1959 (age 64)

-- Rock drummer Tommy Lee in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Clive Owen in 1964 (age 59)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Singer Gwen Stefani in 1969 (age 54)

-- Rapper Black Thought, born Tariq Luqmaan Trotter, in 1971 (age 52)

-- Singer Kevin Richardson in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Lena Headey in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Neve Campbell in 1973 (age 50)

-- Singer India.Arie in 1975 (age 48)

-- Rapper Talib Kweli in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Seann William Scott in 1976 (age 47)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Josh Klinghoffer in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Tessa Thompson in 1983 (age 40)

Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Singer Ashlee Simpson in 1984 (age 39)

-- Rapper ASAP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Alicia Vikander in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Noah Schnapp in 2004 (age 19)