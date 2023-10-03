Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 3, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 3: Neve Campbell, Tessa Thompson

By UPI Staff
Neve Campbell attends the Toronto International Film Festival gala screening of "Swan Song" at Roy Thomson Hall in Canada on September 9. The actor turns 50 on October 3. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Neve Campbell attends the Toronto International Film Festival gala screening of "Swan Song" at Roy Thomson Hall in Canada on September 9. The actor turns 50 on October 3. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Cherokee Chief John Ross in 1790

-- Actor Warner Oland in 1879

-- Writer Gore Vidal in 1925

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Glenn Hall in 1931 (age 92)

-- Rock 'n' roll singer Chubby Checker in 1941 (age 82)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Lindsey Buckingham in 1949 (age 74)

-- Musician Keb' Mo,' born Kevin Roosevelt Moore, in 1951 (age 72)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- American astronaut Kathryn Sullivan in 1951 (age 72)

-- Activist Rev. Al Sharpton in 1954 (age 69)

-- Guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan in 1954

-- Filmmaker Tommy Wiseau in 1955 (age 68)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Fred Couples in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor/singer Jack Wagner in 1959 (age 64)

-- Rock drummer Tommy Lee in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Clive Owen in 1964 (age 59)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Advertisement

-- Singer Gwen Stefani in 1969 (age 54)

-- Rapper Black Thought, born Tariq Luqmaan Trotter, in 1971 (age 52)

-- Singer Kevin Richardson in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Lena Headey in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Neve Campbell in 1973 (age 50)

-- Singer India.Arie in 1975 (age 48)

-- Rapper Talib Kweli in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Seann William Scott in 1976 (age 47)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Josh Klinghoffer in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Tessa Thompson in 1983 (age 40)

Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Singer Ashlee Simpson in 1984 (age 39)

-- Rapper ASAP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Alicia Vikander in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Noah Schnapp in 2004 (age 19)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Catfish' hosts: Technology gives frauds new tools
TV // 15 minutes ago
'Catfish' hosts: Technology gives frauds new tools
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford discuss how new technology makes their job exposing frauds on "Catfish: The TV Show," returning Tuesday on MTV, a little harder.
Oprah Winfrey produced 'Black Cake' adaptation premieres Nov. 1
TV // 15 hours ago
Oprah Winfrey produced 'Black Cake' adaptation premieres Nov. 1
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for "Black Cake" on Monday. Oprah Winfrey produces the adaptation of Charmaine Wilkerson's book, premiering Nov. 1 and airing weekly.
TXT takes to the roof in 'The Name Chapter: Freefall' teaser
Music // 15 hours ago
TXT takes to the roof in 'The Name Chapter: Freefall' teaser
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together released a new concept clip for its album "The Name Chapter: Freefall."
Beyond Fest review: 'Caligula' naughtier than ever in Ultimate Cut
Movies // 3 days ago
Beyond Fest review: 'Caligula' naughtier than ever in Ultimate Cut
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30 (UPI) -- "Caligula: The Ultimate Cut," which screened at Beyond Fest, restores more sex scenes and focuses the story of the Roman orgy epic.
Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith to divorce
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith to divorce
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson after nearly four years of marriage.
Mariah Carey to launch 'Merry Christmas One and All!' tour
Music // 16 hours ago
Mariah Carey to launch 'Merry Christmas One and All!' tour
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey will perform her holiday hits on her "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour, which begins in November.
Foo Fighters announce 'Everything or Nothing at All' tour
Music // 17 hours ago
Foo Fighters announce 'Everything or Nothing at All' tour
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters will perform across North America on a new stadium tour in 2024.
Orlando Bloom joins Katy Perry in 'Peppa Pig' special
TV // 17 hours ago
Orlando Bloom joins Katy Perry in 'Peppa Pig' special
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry will voice Mr. Raccoon and Ms. Leopard in the "Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special" in 2024.
'Messi Meets America': Lionel Messi joins MLS in trailer for Apple TV+ docuseries
TV // 18 hours ago
'Messi Meets America': Lionel Messi joins MLS in trailer for Apple TV+ docuseries
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- "Messi Meets America," a new series following Lionel Messi as he joins the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami CF, is coming to Apple TV+.
Stevie Nicks honored with new Barbie doll
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Stevie Nicks honored with new Barbie doll
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks inspired a new doll in the Barbie Music Series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Pride & Prejudice' star Anna Chancellor mourns daughter Poppy: 'She transformed our lives'
'Pride & Prejudice' star Anna Chancellor mourns daughter Poppy: 'She transformed our lives'
Orlando Bloom joins Katy Perry in 'Peppa Pig' special
Orlando Bloom joins Katy Perry in 'Peppa Pig' special
'Quantum Leap' Season 2 'to delve into each leap a little more,' producer says
'Quantum Leap' Season 2 'to delve into each leap a little more,' producer says
Beyond Fest review: Outrageous 'Toxic Avenger' has inventive new spin
Beyond Fest review: Outrageous 'Toxic Avenger' has inventive new spin
Beyond Fest review: 'Caligula' naughtier than ever in Ultimate Cut
Beyond Fest review: 'Caligula' naughtier than ever in Ultimate Cut
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement