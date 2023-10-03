Famous birthdays for Oct. 3: Neve Campbell, Tessa Thompson

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- Cherokee Chief John Ross in 1790
-- Actor Warner Oland in 1879
-- Writer Gore Vidal in 1925
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Glenn Hall in 1931 (age 92)
-- Rock 'n' roll singer Chubby Checker in 1941 (age 82)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Lindsey Buckingham in 1949 (age 74)
-- Musician Keb' Mo,' born Kevin Roosevelt Moore, in 1951 (age 72)
-- American astronaut Kathryn Sullivan in 1951 (age 72)
-- Activist Rev. Al Sharpton in 1954 (age 69)
-- Guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan in 1954
-- Filmmaker Tommy Wiseau in 1955 (age 68)
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Fred Couples in 1959 (age 64)
-- Actor/singer Jack Wagner in 1959 (age 64)
-- Rock drummer Tommy Lee in 1962 (age 61)
-- Actor Clive Owen in 1964 (age 59)
-- Singer Gwen Stefani in 1969 (age 54)
-- Rapper Black Thought, born Tariq Luqmaan Trotter, in 1971 (age 52)
-- Singer Kevin Richardson in 1971 (age 52)
-- Actor Lena Headey in 1973 (age 50)
-- Actor Neve Campbell in 1973 (age 50)
-- Singer India.Arie in 1975 (age 48)
-- Rapper Talib Kweli in 1975 (age 48)
-- Actor Seann William Scott in 1976 (age 47)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Josh Klinghoffer in 1979 (age 44)
-- Actor Tessa Thompson in 1983 (age 40)
-- Singer Ashlee Simpson in 1984 (age 39)
-- Rapper ASAP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, in 1988 (age 35)
-- Actor Alicia Vikander in 1988 (age 34)
-- Actor Noah Schnapp in 2004 (age 19)