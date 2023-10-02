Famous birthdays for Oct. 2: Sting, Don McLean

1 of 3 | Sting watches the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on May 30, 2019. The musician turns 72 on October 2. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include England's King Richard III in 1452

-- Nat Turner, a black slave and leader of the only effective and sustained U.S. slave revolt, in 1800

-- German statesman Paul von Hindenburg in 1847

-- Indian independence leader Mohandas Gandhi, known as Mahatma Gandhi, in 1869

-- Comedian Julius "Groucho" Marx in 1890

-- Comedian Bud Abbott in 1895

-- Child actor George "Spanky" McFarland in 1928

-- Movie critic Rex Reed in 1938 (age 85)

-- Pop singer Don McLean in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Avery Brooks in 1948 (age 75)

-- Fashion designer Donna Karan in 1948 (age 75)

-- Photographer Annie Leibovitz in 1949 (age 74)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Sting, born Gordon Sumner, in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Lorraine Bracco in 1954 (age 69)

-- TV personality Kelly Ripa in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Camilla Belle in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Samantha Barks in 1990 (age 33)