Oct. 1, 2023 / 8:55 AM

'Pride & Prejudice' star Anna Chancellor mourns daughter Poppy: 'She transformed our lives'

Anna's other credits include "Four Weddings and a Funeral," "MI-5," "Hotel Portofino," "What a Girl Wants" and "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy."

By Karen Butler
Left to right, Stephen Fry, Anna Chancellor and Bill Nighy arrive at the world premiere of "The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy" in London in 2005. Chancellor's daughter Poppy died of leukemia this weekend. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Four Weddings and a Funeral and Pride & Prejudice actress Anna Chancellor has announced the death of her 36-year-old daughter, Poppy.

"To all you wonderful and most loved friends of Poppy. We send you this message with our deepest love. On September 29th Poppy died, held tight by her immediate family just as she had wished. Despite every effort, her body could not continue any longer," Chancellor wrote on her only child's Instagram account Saturday.

"We will be forever grateful to her kind and loving care team at the Royal Marsden. So we, her family and friends who all adore her join the other families who have lost their loved ones far too young," the Hotel Portofino and What a Girl Wants star added. "We continue to pray and support her in any way we can to further her soul's journey. Poppy was and is an unbelievable life force of creativity, compassion, wit, beauty and sheer uniqueness. She transformed our lives and we are beyond grateful."

During the summer, Poppy looked hopeful in video she posted showing her dancing with her loved ones in anticipation of undergoing treatment for leukemia.

"Dancing is the best medicine," she wrote. "I am currently in hospital for the next month but here was me yesterday and the days running up to my admission vibing to some Craigy D and garage classics. I've loved asking my family to join in, especially as they had come to wish me luck before being admitted. We sweat, we laugh, we cry. What a gang."

