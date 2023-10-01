Famous birthdays for Oct. 1: Zach Galifianakis, Randy Quaid

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- Henry III, king of England, in 1207
-- First lady Caroline Harrison in 1832
-- Aerospace entrepreneur William Boeing in 1881
-- Novelist Faith Baldwin in 1893
-- Outlaw Bonnie Parker in 1910
-- Actor Walter Matthau in 1920
-- Jimmy Carter, 39th president of the United States, in 1924 (age 99)
-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist in 1924
-- Actor Richard Harris in 1930
-- Actor Julie Andrews in 1935 (age 88)
-- Actor Stella Stevens in 1938 (age 85)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rod Carew in 1945 (age 78)
-- Author Tim O'Brien in 1946 (age 77)
-- Actor Stephen Collins in 1947 (age 76)
-- Actor Randy Quaid in 1950 (age 73)
-- Actor Esai Morales in 1962 (age 61)
-- Former home run leader Mark McGwire in 1963 (age 60)
-- Actor Zach Galifianakis in 1969 (age 54)
-- Actor Sherri Saum in 1974 (age 49)
-- Actor Sarah Drew in 1980 (age 43)
-- Actor Greg Davis Jr. in 1984 (age 39)
-- Actor Jurnee Smollett-Bell in 1986 (age 37)
-- Actor Matthew Daddario in 1987 (age 36)
-- Actor Brie Larson in 1989 (age 34)
-- Actor Luna Blaise in 2001 (age 22)
-- Actor Milo Parker in 2002 (age 21)
-- Actor Priah Ferguson in 2006 (age 17)