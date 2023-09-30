Famous birthdays for Sept. 30: Maddie Ziegler, Bella Ramsey

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
-- They include Persian poet Rumi in 1207
-- Pope Nicholas IV in 1227
-- Chewing gum magnate William Wrigley Jr. in 1861
-- German physicist Hans Geiger, co-inventor of the Geiger counter, in 1882
-- Film director Lewis Milestone in 1895
-- Novelist Truman Capote in 1924
-- Actor Deborah Kerr in 1921
-- Actor Angie Dickinson in 1931 (age 92)
-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Elie Wiesel in 1928
-- Singer Johnny Mathis in 1935 (age 88)
-- Actor Len Cariou in 1939 (age 84)
-- Singer Marilyn McCoo in 1943 (age 80)
-- Actor Victoria Tennant in 1950 (age 73)
-- Actor Barry Williams in 1954 (age 69)
-- Actor Fran Drescher in 1957 (age 66)
-- Actor Eric Stoltz in 1961 (age 62)
-- Actor Crystal Bernard in 1961 (age 62)
-- Actor Monica Bellucci in 1964 (age 59)
-- Actor Jenna Elfman in 1971 (age 52)
-- Actor Marion Cotillard in 1975 (age 48)
-- Author Ta-Nehisi Coates in 1975 (age 48)
-- Actor Christopher Jackson in 1975 (age 48)
-- Tennis star Martina Hingis in 1980 (age 43)
-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Dominique Moceanu in 1981 (age 42)
-- Actor Lacey Chabert in 1982 (age 41)
-- Actor Kieran Culkin in 1982 (age 41)
-- Rapper T-Pain, born Faheem Rashad Najm, in 1985 (age 38)
-- Actor Ki Hong Lee in 1986 (age 37)
-- Actor Ezra Miller in 1992 (age 31)
-- Actor/dancer Maddie Ziegler in 2002 (age 21)
-- Actor Bella Ramsey in 2003 (age 20)