Hugh Jackman, wife Deborra-lee Furness divorcing after 27 years

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they added. "This is the sole statement either of us will make."
Jackman and Furness are the parents of Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.
In addition to being an A-list movie star, Jackman is also a popular stage actor, headlining the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas (L) and Sophie Turner arrive on the red carpet for the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones" in New York City on April 3, 2019. Jonas, a member of the Jonas Brothers, has filed for divorce
from Turner, best known for starring in "Game in Thrones," after four years of marriage. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo