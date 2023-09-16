Trending
Sept. 16, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Sept. 16: Nick Jonas, Mickey Rourke

By UPI Staff
Nick Jonas attends the premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on December 9, 2019. The actor/singer turns 31 on September 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nick Jonas attends the premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on December 9, 2019. The actor/singer turns 31 on September 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- England's King Henry V in 1386

-- Department store founder James Cash Penney in 1875

-- Artist Jean Arp in 1886

-- British car designer Walter Bentley in 1888

-- Children's author/creator of "Curious George" H.A. Rey in 1898

-- Actor Lauren Bacall in 1924

-- Blues musician B.B. King in 1925

-- Actor Peter Falk in 1927

-- Actor Jack Kelly in 1927

-- Actor Anne Francis in 1930

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Elgin Baylor in 1934

-- Actor Susan Ruttan in 1948 (age 75)

-- Musician Kenney Jones in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Ed Begley Jr. in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Mickey Rourke in 1952 (age 71)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Robin Yount in 1955 (age 68)

-- Magician David Copperfield in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor/poker player Jennifer Tilly in 1958 (age 65)

-- Comedian Molly Shannon in 1964 (age 59)

-- Singer/actor Marc Anthony in 1968 (age 55)

-- Comedian Amy Poehler in 1971 (age 52)

-- Rapper Flo Rida, born Tramar Lacel Dillard, in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Alexis Bledel in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Fan Bingbing in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Kyla Pratt in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor/singer Nick Jonas in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Chase Stokes in 1992 (age 31)

