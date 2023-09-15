Famous birthdays for Sept. 15: Tom Hardy, Tommy Lee Jones

1 of 3 | Tom Hardy speaks with television reporters as he attends the premiere of "Venom" at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles on October 1, 2018. The actor turns 46 on September 15. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date in history are under the sign of Virgo. They include:

-- Italian explorer Marco Polo in 1254

-- Novelist James Fenimore Cooper in 1789

-- William Howard Taft, 27th president of the United States, in 1857

-- British mystery writer Agatha Christie in 1890

-- French director Jean Renoir in 1894

-- Comedian Nipsey Russell in 1918

-- Singer/pianist Bobby Short in 1924

-- Comedian Norm Crosby in 1927

-- Jazz saxophone player Julian "Cannonball" Adderley in 1928

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Gaylord Perry in 1938

-- Football Hall of Fame member/actor Merlin Olsen in 1940

-- Soprano Jessye Norman in 1945

-- Filmmaker Oliver Stone in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Tommy Lee Jones in 1946 (age 77)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Dan Marino in 1961 (age 62)

-- Queen Letizia of Spain in 1972 (age 51)

-- Comedian/actor Jimmy Carr in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Tom Hardy in 1977 (age 46)

-- Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in 1977 (age 46)

-- Comedian/actor Ben Schwartz in 1981 (age 42)

-- Britain's Prince Harry in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Chelsea Kane in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Matt Shively in 1990 (age 33)