Striking screenwriters, major studios to meet next week, AMPTP says

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Striking screenwriters and Hollywood studios have agreed to return to the negotiating table next week to hash out an agreement to end the work stoppage that has entered its fifth month. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers made the announcement Thursday, stating it had asked the Writers Guild of America for a meeting to move negotiations forward a day prior, and the union agreed. Advertisement

"We have agreed and are working to schedule a meeting next week," it said in the three-line statement.

"Every member company of the AMPTP is committed and eager to reach a fair deal, and to working together with the WGA to end the strike."

The writers guild confirmed via a tweet that they were "in the process of scheduling a time to get back into the room."

Hollywood writers went on strike early May after negotiations with the studios and streaming services fell through following six weeks of talks, bringing a halt to television productions.

In mid-July, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists joined the movement, shutting down any active studio productions.

Negotiations have been non-existent since the studios and writers left the negotiating table mid-August. Prior to outreach between both sides early last month, talks had been stalled since the start of the strike.

The artists are demanding "economic fairness," streaming-service residuals and regulation on the use of artificial intelligence.