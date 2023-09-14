Trending
Sept. 14, 2023 / 7:38 AM

John J. York takes break from 'General Hospital' to focus on health battle

By Karen Butler
John J. York has announced he is taking a break from "General Hospital" to focus on his health. Photo courtesy of ABC
John J. York has announced he is taking a break from "General Hospital" to focus on his health. Photo courtesy of ABC

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- John J. York -- who has played Mac Scorpio on General Hospital since the early 1990s -- is taking a break from the daytime soap opera to focus on his health.

"So last December, of '22, I was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, or MDS, and multiple smoldering myeloma, two blood and bone marrow disorders," the 64-year-old actor said in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

"Over the past many months, I've had three bone marrow biopses, many chemo treatments -- I have another one coming in a couple of weeks -- and I'm closing in on a blood stem-cell transplant."

He said he expects to be off the show for about three or four months and thanked fans for their support.

"This isn't goodbye, this is just so long. I'll have to take a break for at least three, maybe four months. But I'll be back. Someone once said that, 'I'll be back,'" he said.

On Sept. 7, he posted a vague message confirming he would be taking "a brief hiatus from the show," but not disclosing why.

"I'm in the process of getting some important information. So hang tight, and I'll be in touch," York said.

York's other credits include Port Charles, All My Children, General Hospital: Night Shift, Werewolf, My Wife and Kids, Even Stevens, Clueless, 21 Jump Street, Family Ties and Hotel.

