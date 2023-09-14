Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 14, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Sept. 14: Emma Kenney, Larry Brown

By UPI Staff
Emma Kenney attends the premiere of "The Female Brain" at the ArcLight Cinema Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 1, 2018. The actor turns 24 on September 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Emma Kenney attends the premiere of "The Female Brain" at the ArcLight Cinema Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 1, 2018. The actor turns 24 on September 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Russian physiologist Ivan Pavlov in 1849

-- Margaret Sanger, American pioneer in the birth-control movement, in 1879

-- Composer Maria Grever in 1885

-- Actor Clayton Moore in 1914

-- Author/feminist Kate Millett in 1934

-- Actor Walter Koenig in 1936 (age 87)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Larry Brown in 1940 (age 83)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Joey Heatherton in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Sam Neill in 1947 (age 76)

-- Rock singer Jon "Bowzer" Bauman in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Mary Crosby in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Faith Ford in 1964 (age 59)

-- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in 1965 (age 58)

-- Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in 1970 (age 53)

File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

-- Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley in 1971 (age 52)

Advertisement

-- Actor Andrew Lincoln in 1973 (age 50)

-- Rapper Nas, born Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, in 1973 (age 50)

-- British singer Amy Winehouse in 1983

-- Actor/singer Logan Henderson in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Emma Kenney in 1999 (age 24)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Rita Ora taking Nicole Scherzinger's place in 'Masked Singer' S11
TV // 3 hours ago
Rita Ora taking Nicole Scherzinger's place in 'Masked Singer' S11
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- British singer-songwriter Rita Ora is set to take over for panelist Nicole Scherzinger in Season 11 of "The Masked Singer," FOX announced Wednesday.
James Marsters returning as Spike in new 'Buffyverse' Audible series
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
James Marsters returning as Spike in new 'Buffyverse' Audible series
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Audible has announced plans to release "Slayers: A Buffyverse Story," an original scripted audio series featuring stars from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," on Oct. 12.
Aespa goes sci-fi in 'Spicy (Nitepunk Remix)' music video teaser
Music // 13 hours ago
Aespa goes sci-fi in 'Spicy (Nitepunk Remix)' music video teaser
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a preview of its video for "Spicy (Nitepunk Remix)," a song for "iScreaM."
'Harry Wild': Jane Seymour investigates new crimes in Season 2 trailer
TV // 13 hours ago
'Harry Wild': Jane Seymour investigates new crimes in Season 2 trailer
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "Harry Wild," a mystery thriller series starring Jane Seymour and Rohan Nedd, will return for a second season on Acorn TV.
'For All Mankind' gets Season 4 teaser, premiere date
TV // 14 hours ago
'For All Mankind' gets Season 4 teaser, premiere date
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "For All Mankind," a space drama starring Joel Kinnaman, will return for a fourth season on Apple TV+ in November.
'Shining Vale': Courteney Cox returns home in Season 2 trailer
TV // 15 hours ago
'Shining Vale': Courteney Cox returns home in Season 2 trailer
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "Shining Vale," a horror comedy series starring Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear, will return for a second season on Starz.
Olivia Rodrigo to launch 'Guts' world tour in 2024
Music // 15 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo to launch 'Guts' world tour in 2024
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo will perform across North America and Europe on her "Guts" world tour in 2024.
Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together perform at MTV VMAs
Music // 15 hours ago
Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together perform at MTV VMAs
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids performed "S-Class" at the MTV Video Music Awards, while TXT took to the stage with "Back for More" featuring Anitta.
'Ready to Love: Make a Move' spinoff coming to OWN
TV // 16 hours ago
'Ready to Love: Make a Move' spinoff coming to OWN
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "Ready to Love: Make a Move," a spinoff of the dating series "Ready to Love," is coming to OWN in October.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio is torn between love, family
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio is torn between love, family
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "Killers of the Flower Moon," a new film directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, opens in October.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'90 Day Fiance' trailer: Jasmine, Gino among Season 10 couples
'90 Day Fiance' trailer: Jasmine, Gino among Season 10 couples
'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio is torn between love, family
'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio is torn between love, family
'DWTS' unveils full Season 32 cast with Alyson Hannigan, Mauricio Umansky
'DWTS' unveils full Season 32 cast with Alyson Hannigan, Mauricio Umansky
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet photographed together at U.S. Open
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet photographed together at U.S. Open
'Ready to Love: Make a Move' spinoff coming to OWN
'Ready to Love: Make a Move' spinoff coming to OWN
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement