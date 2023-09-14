Famous birthdays for Sept. 14: Emma Kenney, Larry Brown

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include:
-- Russian physiologist Ivan Pavlov in 1849
-- Margaret Sanger, American pioneer in the birth-control movement, in 1879
-- Composer Maria Grever in 1885
-- Actor Clayton Moore in 1914
-- Author/feminist Kate Millett in 1934
-- Actor Walter Koenig in 1936 (age 87)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Larry Brown in 1940 (age 83)
-- Actor Joey Heatherton in 1944 (age 79)
-- Actor Sam Neill in 1947 (age 76)
-- Rock singer Jon "Bowzer" Bauman in 1947 (age 76)
-- Actor Mary Crosby in 1959 (age 64)
-- Actor Faith Ford in 1964 (age 59)
-- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in 1965 (age 58)
-- Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in 1970 (age 53)
-- Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley in 1971 (age 52)
-- Actor Andrew Lincoln in 1973 (age 50)
-- Rapper Nas, born Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, in 1973 (age 50)
-- British singer Amy Winehouse in 1983
-- Actor/singer Logan Henderson in 1989 (age 34)
-- Actor Emma Kenney in 1999 (age 24)