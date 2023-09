Famous birthdays for Sept. 13: Niall Horan, Jean Smart

1 of 3 | Niall Horan looks on before performing during a St. Patrick's Day reception and shamrock presentation in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 17. The singer turns 30 on September 13. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include:

-- English novelist Daniel Defoe in 1660

-- U.S. Army bacteriologist Walter Reed in 1851

-- Hershey Co. founder Milton Hershey in 1857

-- Gen. John "Black Jack" Pershing, World War I hero, in 1860

-- Author Roald Dahl in 1916

-- Singer Mel Torme in 1925

-- American artist Robert Indiana in 1928

-- Actor Barbara Bain in 1931 (age 92)

-- TV producer Fred Silverman in 1937

-- "Miss Manners" Judith Martin in 1938 (age 85)

-- Actor Richard Kiel in 1939

-- Costa Rican Nobel Peace Prize laureate Oscar Arias in 1940 (age 83)

-- Singer David Clayton-Thomas in 1941 (age 82)

-- Singer/songwriter Peter Cetera in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Jacqueline Bisset in 1944 (age 79)

-- Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in 1948 (age 75)

-- Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., president of the Philippines, in 1957 (66)

-- Singer/actor Nell Carter in 1948

-- Actor Jean Smart in 1951 (age 73)

-- Musician Randy Jones in 1952 (age 71)

-- Musician Don Was, born Don Edward Fagenson, in 1952 (age 71)

-- Rocker Dave Mustaine in 1961 (age 62)

-- Talk show host Tavis Smiley in 1964 (age 59)

-- Olympic track gold medalist Michael Johnson in 1967 (age 56)

-- Filmmaker Tyler Perry in 1969 (age 54)

-- Fashion designer Stella McCartney in 1971 (age 52)

-- Country musician Joe Don Rooney in 1975 (age 48)

-- Singer Fiona Apple in 1977 (age 46)

-- Musician/producer Swizz Beatz, born Kasseem Daoud Dean, in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Ben Savage in 1980 (age 43)

-- Pop singer Niall Horan in 1993 (age 30)

-- Actor Lili Reinhart in 1996 (age 27)

