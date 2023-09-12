Trending
Entertainment News
Sept. 12, 2023

Disney+ to stream 'Toy Story'-themed NFL alternate broadcast

By Annie Martin

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ and ESPN+ have announced a Toy Story-themed NFL alternate broadcast for October.

Toy Story Funday Football, a real-time animated alternate presentation of the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars football game, will stream Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Disney+ and ESPN+.

The Falcons and Jaguars will play at Wembley Stadium in London as part of the NFL's annual series of international games.

The broadcast will use the NFL's Next Gen Stats player tracking data to virtually recreate every player and play in Andy's room from the Toy Story universe.

"Fans will view every run, pass, score and all football-related action through state-of-the-art tracking technology," a press release reads.

In addition to the gameplay, the announcers, graphics, scoreboard, penalty announcements, celebrations and more will be presented with a Toy Story theme.

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and other Toy Story characters will appear in the broadcast, participating from the sidelines and in other non-gameplay elements, while Duke Caboom will attempt a motorcycle jump during the special halftime show.

The announcement follows news that Nickelodeon will present a "Nick-ified" kids and family-centric alternate telecast for Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024.

