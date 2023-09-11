Famous birthdays for Sept. 11: Scott Patterson, Harry Connick Jr.

1 of 3 | Scott Patterson arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 23. The actor turns 65 on September 11. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

-- Short story writer O. Henry, born William Sydney Porter, in 1862

-- British author D.H. Lawrence in 1885

-- Jimmie Davis, former Louisiana governor/songwriter in 1899

-- College Football Hall of Fame Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant in 1913

-- Former Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos in 1917

-- Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach Tom Landry in 1924

-- Russian cosmonaut Gherman Titov, the second man in space, in 1935

-- American astronaut Robert Crippen in 1937 (age 86)

-- Filmmaker Brian De Palma in 1940 (age 83)

-- Entertainer Lola Falana in 1942 (age 81)

-- Musician Mickey Hart in 1943 (age 80)

-- Guitarist Leo Kottke in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Amy Madigan in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor Scott Patterson in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Virginia Madsen in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Kristy McNichol in 1962 (age 61)

-- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 1965 (age 58)

-- Singer Moby, born Richard Hall, in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor/singer Harry Connick Jr. in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Taraji P. Henson in 1970 (age 53)

-- Rapper Ludacris, born Christopher Brian Bridges, in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Tyler Hoechlin in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Elizabeth Henstridge in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Michael J. Willett in 1989 (age 34)