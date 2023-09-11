Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 11, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Sept. 11: Scott Patterson, Harry Connick Jr.

By UPI Staff
Scott Patterson arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 23. The actor turns 65 on September 11. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 3 | Scott Patterson arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 23. The actor turns 65 on September 11. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Short story writer O. Henry, born William Sydney Porter, in 1862

-- British author D.H. Lawrence in 1885

-- Jimmie Davis, former Louisiana governor/songwriter in 1899

-- College Football Hall of Fame Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant in 1913

-- Former Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos in 1917

-- Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach Tom Landry in 1924

-- Russian cosmonaut Gherman Titov, the second man in space, in 1935

-- American astronaut Robert Crippen in 1937 (age 86)

-- Filmmaker Brian De Palma in 1940 (age 83)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Entertainer Lola Falana in 1942 (age 81)

-- Musician Mickey Hart in 1943 (age 80)

-- Guitarist Leo Kottke in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Amy Madigan in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor Scott Patterson in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Virginia Madsen in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Kristy McNichol in 1962 (age 61)

-- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 1965 (age 58)

Advertisement

-- Singer Moby, born Richard Hall, in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor/singer Harry Connick Jr. in 1967 (age 56)

File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

-- Actor Taraji P. Henson in 1970 (age 53)

-- Rapper Ludacris, born Christopher Brian Bridges, in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Tyler Hoechlin in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Elizabeth Henstridge in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Michael J. Willett in 1989 (age 34)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

TIFF movie review: Provocative 'Dumb Money' explains, dramatizes GameStop stock
Movies // 2 days ago
TIFF movie review: Provocative 'Dumb Money' explains, dramatizes GameStop stock
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- "Dumb Money," in theaters Sept. 29, portrays the GameStop stock scandal while explaining complex financial concepts and asking questions about their ethics.
'Nun II' tops North American box office with $32.6M
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Nun II' tops North American box office with $32.6M
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- "The Nun II" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $32.6 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Emma Stone's 'Poor Things' wins top prize at Venice Film Festival
Movies // 15 hours ago
Emma Stone's 'Poor Things' wins top prize at Venice Film Festival
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- "Poor Things" -- starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo -- scored the top prize of the Golden Lion for Best Feature at the Venice Film Festival this weekend.
'GMA' anchor Robin Roberts marries Amber Laign
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
'GMA' anchor Robin Roberts marries Amber Laign
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts has married her longtime girlfriend, massage therapist Amber Laign.
Romain Levi says Norman Reedus punches his character a lot in 'Daryl Dixon'
TV // 22 hours ago
Romain Levi says Norman Reedus punches his character a lot in 'Daryl Dixon'
NEW YORK, Sept. 10 (UPI) -- French actor Romain Levi says "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon," pits his character Codron against the titular American hero played once again by Norman Reedus.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 10: Randy Johnson, Jose Feliciano
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 10: Randy Johnson, Jose Feliciano
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- MLB legend Randy Johnson turns 60 and singer Jose Feliciano turns 78, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 10.
Cause of death announced for Paul 'Pee-Wee Herman' Reubens
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Cause of death announced for Paul 'Pee-Wee Herman' Reubens
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A death certificate has been issued for entertainer Paul "Pee-Wee Herman" Reubens, who died in July at the age of 70.
Wynonna Judd to host Nashville Christmas concert for NBC, Peacock
TV // 1 day ago
Wynonna Judd to host Nashville Christmas concert for NBC, Peacock
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Country music star Wynonna Judd has signed on to host the two-hour, star-studded program, "Christmas at the Opry," on NBC and Peacock Dec. 7.
Reports: Jimmy Fallon apologizes to staff after 'toxic workplace' story
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Reports: Jimmy Fallon apologizes to staff after 'toxic workplace' story
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon has apologized to the staff of NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after allegations emerged that he had created a toxic work environment behind the scenes, multiple reports indicated.
'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' Christmas special set for Dec. 8
TV // 1 day ago
'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' Christmas special set for Dec. 8
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Disney+ has announced plans to air a new animated holiday special called Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever on Dec. 8.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'GMA' anchor Robin Roberts marries Amber Laign
'GMA' anchor Robin Roberts marries Amber Laign
M3gan, Chucky, new 'Exorcist' give fresh jolt to Halloween Horror Nights
M3gan, Chucky, new 'Exorcist' give fresh jolt to Halloween Horror Nights
Cause of death announced for Paul 'Pee-Wee Herman' Reubens
Cause of death announced for Paul 'Pee-Wee Herman' Reubens
Romain Levi says Norman Reedus punches his character a lot in 'Daryl Dixon'
Romain Levi says Norman Reedus punches his character a lot in 'Daryl Dixon'
Emma Stone's 'Poor Things' wins top prize at Venice Film Festival
Emma Stone's 'Poor Things' wins top prize at Venice Film Festival
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement