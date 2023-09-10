Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 10, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Sept. 10: Randy Johnson, Jose Feliciano

By UPI Staff
National Baseball Hall of Fame member Randy Johnson waves to the crowd in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 23. The former pitcher turns 60 on September 10. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
National Baseball Hall of Fame member Randy Johnson waves to the crowd in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 23. The former pitcher turns 60 on September 10. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Pope Julius III in 1487

-- Fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli in 1890

-- Dancer Adele Astaire in 1896

-- Hall of Fame golfer Arnold Palmer in 1929

-- Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in 1933

-- Television journalist Charles Kuralt in 1934

-- Home run-hitting baseball star Roger Maris in 1934

-- Football Hall of Fame member Buck Buchanan in 1940

-- Science writer Stephen Jay Gould in 1941

-- Singer Jose Feliciano in 1945 (age 78)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Lanier in 1948

-- Political commentator Bill O'Reilly in 1949 (age 74)

-- Musician Joe Perry in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor Amy Irving in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Clark Johnson in 1954 (age 69)

-- Film director Chris Columbus in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Colin Firth in 1960 (age 63)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Cartoonist Alison Bechdel in 1960 (age 63)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Randy "The Big Unit" Johnson in 1963 (age 60)

-- Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma 1964 (age 59)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Joe Nieuwendyk in 1966 (age 57)

-- Film director Guy Ritchie in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Ryan Phillippe in 1974 (age 49)

-- Ballet dancer Misty Copeland in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Gabriel Bateman in 2004 (age 19)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

