Famous birthdays for Sept. 10: Randy Johnson, Jose Feliciano

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include:
-- Pope Julius III in 1487
-- Fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli in 1890
-- Dancer Adele Astaire in 1896
-- Hall of Fame golfer Arnold Palmer in 1929
-- Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in 1933
-- Television journalist Charles Kuralt in 1934
-- Home run-hitting baseball star Roger Maris in 1934
-- Football Hall of Fame member Buck Buchanan in 1940
-- Science writer Stephen Jay Gould in 1941
-- Singer Jose Feliciano in 1945 (age 78)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Lanier in 1948
-- Political commentator Bill O'Reilly in 1949 (age 74)
-- Musician Joe Perry in 1950 (age 73)
-- Actor Amy Irving in 1953 (age 70)
-- Actor Clark Johnson in 1954 (age 69)
-- Film director Chris Columbus in 1958 (age 65)
-- Actor Colin Firth in 1960 (age 63)
-- Cartoonist Alison Bechdel in 1960 (age 63)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Randy "The Big Unit" Johnson in 1963 (age 60)
-- Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma 1964 (age 59)
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Joe Nieuwendyk in 1966 (age 57)
-- Film director Guy Ritchie in 1968 (age 55)
-- Actor Ryan Phillippe in 1974 (age 49)
-- Ballet dancer Misty Copeland in 1982 (age 41)
-- Actor Gabriel Bateman in 2004 (age 19)