Sept. 9, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Sept. 9: Adam Sandler, Hugh Grant

By UPI Staff
Adam Sandler arrives on the red carpet at the 2020 National Board Of Review Gala on January 8 in New York City. The actor turns 57 on September 9. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Adam Sandler arrives on the red carpet at the 2020 National Board Of Review Gala on January 8 in New York City. The actor turns 57 on September 9. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- The Cardinal-duc de Richelieu, French statesman/Roman Catholic cardinal, in 1585

-- British Capt. William Bligh, of the HMS Bounty, in 1754

-- Russian author Leo Tolstoy in 1828

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Frank Chance in 1876

-- Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Harland Sanders in 1890

-- Rhythm and blues singer Otis Redding in 1941

-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Theismann in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Tom Wopat in 1951 (age 72)

-- English rock musician Dave Stewart in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor Angela Cartwright in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor Hugh Grant in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Constance Marie in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Charles Esten in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Adam Sandler in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor Rachel Hunter in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Henry Thomas in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Eric Stonestreet in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Goran Visnjic in 1972 (age 51)

-- Singer Michael Buble in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Michelle Williams in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Timothy Granaderos in 1986 (age 37)

-- Singer Hunter Hayes in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Kelsey Asbille Chow in 1991 (age 32)

