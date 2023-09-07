Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 7, 2023 / 10:00 AM

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka mark 9th wedding anniversary: 'What a life'

By Annie Martin
Neil Patrick Harris (L) and David Burtka dedicated sweet posts to each other on their wedding anniversary. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Neil Patrick Harris (L) and David Burtka dedicated sweet posts to each other on their wedding anniversary. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, David Burtka, are celebrating nine years of marriage.

The actors marked the occasion Wednesday by dedicating sweet posts to each other on Instagram.

Advertisement

Harris, 50, shared a photo showing a joyful moment from his wedding to Burtka, 48.

"What a life. What a journey with you. That we got married! Nine years ago, on this very day! Thanks for saying 'I do.' Thanks for all of it. @dbelicious," he captioned the post.

Burtka posted a photo that shows him smiling as Harris gives him a kiss on the cheek.

Advertisement

"Happy Anniversary!! 9 years ago I married the love of my life... love is timeless!! @nph," he wrote.

Advertisement

Harris and Burtka married in 2014 and have two children, 12-year-old twins Harper and Gideon.

Harris said in a post on Harper and Gideon's 11th birthday in 2021 that the pair were "growing into truly remarkable people."

"Thank you for pushing yourselves, for protecting each other, and for making your father and I laugh, melt, and marvel. You're the best things in our very fortunate lives. We love you both in every way, and without conditions," he added.

Harris and Burtka recently collaborated on the Hulu drag competition series Drag Me to Dinner, which premiered in May.

The couple previously worked together on Harris' series How I Met Your Mother. Harris played Barney Stinson on the show, while Burtka had a recurring guest role as Scooter.

Longest celebrity relationships

Mariska Hargitay (C) poses with her husband, Peter Hermann, and their children, left to right, Andrew, Amaya and August during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,511th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on November 8, 2013. Hargitay and Hermann got married in 2004 after meeting on the set of "Law & Order: SVU" in 2002 and recently celebrated their 19th anniversary. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Spy Kids: Armageddon' trailer: Zachary Levi, Gina Rodriguez take on virus
Movies // 15 minutes ago
'Spy Kids: Armageddon' trailer: Zachary Levi, Gina Rodriguez take on virus
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- "Spy Kids: Armageddon," a new "Spy Kids" film directed by Robert Rodriguez, is coming to Netflix.
Charlie Puth engaged to Brooke Sansone: 'She said yes'
Music // 39 minutes ago
Charlie Puth engaged to Brooke Sansone: 'She said yes'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth announced his engagement to Brooke Sansone after proposing in New York.
'Goosebumps' reboot gets teaser, October premiere date
TV // 1 hour ago
'Goosebumps' reboot gets teaser, October premiere date
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- "Goosebumps," a new show based on the R.L. Stine horror book series, is coming to Disney+ and Hulu.
Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah seeking custody of son
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah seeking custody of son
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Noor Alfallah filed for full physical custody of Roman, her 3-month-old son with Al Pacino, amid reports of a split.
CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll lead nominees
Music // 2 hours ago
CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll lead nominees
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs and other artists are nominated at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards.
Kourtney Kardashian grateful after surgery saves unborn son's life
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Kourtney Kardashian grateful after surgery saves unborn son's life
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Pregnant reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has announced on Instagram that she recently underwent urgent fetal surgery to save her unborn son.
Bruce Springsteen cancels shows to deal with peptic ulcer disease
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen cancels shows to deal with peptic ulcer disease
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Rock 'n' roll legend Bruce Springsteen has canceled the rest of his September shows while he is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.
'Longmire Defense' author Craig Johnson: It was time to deal with Walt's past
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
'Longmire Defense' author Craig Johnson: It was time to deal with Walt's past
NEW YORK, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Author Craig Johnson told UPI that readers will get to know a lot more about Wyoming Sheriff Walt Longmire's family history in Johnson's latest mystery novel, "The Longmire Defense."
'Bars with Cake' director, stylist made pastries cinematic
Movies // 6 hours ago
'Bars with Cake' director, stylist made pastries cinematic
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Director Trish Sie and food stylist Megan Potthoff described the process of making movie-worthy cakes for "Sitting in Bars with Cake," premiering Friday on Prime Video
Famous birthdays for Sept. 7: Gloria Gaynor, Chrissie Hynde
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 7: Gloria Gaynor, Chrissie Hynde
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Singer Gloria Gaynor turns 80 and singer Chrissie Hynde turns 72, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 7.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

John Travolta shares video of daughter Ella: 'I'm so proud of you!'
John Travolta shares video of daughter Ella: 'I'm so proud of you!'
'Longmire Defense' author Craig Johnson: It was time to deal with Walt's past
'Longmire Defense' author Craig Johnson: It was time to deal with Walt's past
Rolling Stones release 'Angry' music video starring Sydney Sweeney
Rolling Stones release 'Angry' music video starring Sydney Sweeney
Jason Segal: 'Winning Time' Episode 5 'was almost sweet relief'
Jason Segal: 'Winning Time' Episode 5 'was almost sweet relief'
CBS reveals 'Survivor' Season 45 cast
CBS reveals 'Survivor' Season 45 cast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement