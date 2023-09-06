Famous birthdays for Sept. 6: Macy Gray, Anika Noni Rose

1 of 3 | Macy Gray performs at the fourth annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert For God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on March 12, 2020 in New York City. The singer turns 56 on September 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include: Advertisement

-- The Marquis de Lafayette, French hero of the American Revolutionary War, in 1757

-- Pioneer social worker/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jane Addams in 1860

-- Financier/diplomat Joseph P. Kennedy in 1888

-- Comedienne Jo Anne Worley in 1937 (age 86)

-- Singer/songwriter David Allen Coe in 1939 (age 84)

-- Musician Roger Waters in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor Swoosie Kurtz in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Jane Curtin in 1947 (age 76)

-- Business executive Carly Fiorina in 1954 (age 69)

File Photo by Albin Lohr-Jones/UPI

-- Comedian Jeff Foxworthy in 1958 (age 65)

-- Comedian Michael Winslow in 1958 (age 65)

-- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in 1962 (age 61)

-- Novelist Alice Sebold in 1963 (age 60)

-- Singer/actor Rosie Perez in 1964 (age 59)

-- Singer Macy Gray in 1967 (age 56)

-- Singer Dolores O'Riordan in 1971

-- Actor Idris Elba in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Anika Noni Rose in 1972 (age 51)

Advertisement

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Justina Machado in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Justin Whalin in 1974 (age 49)

-- Rapper Foxy Brown, born Inga Fung Marchand, in 1978 (age 45)

-- British socialite Pippa Middleton in 1983 (age 40)

-- Rapper Lil Xan, born Nicholas Diego Leanos, in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor Freya Allan in 2001 (age 22)

-- Actor Asher Angel in 2002 (age 21)