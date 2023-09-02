Famous birthdays for Sept. 2: Terry Bradshaw, Nate Archibald

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- Hawaiian Queen Liliuokalani, only female monarch of islands and last to rule before statehood, in 1838
-- Sporting goods entrepreneur Albert Spalding in 1850
-- Hiram Maxim, who invented the first portable automatic machine gun, in 1869
-- Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Adolph Rupp in 1901
-- Dancer Marge Champion in 1919
-- Snapple co-founder Arnold Greenberg in 1932
-- Horse racing Hall of Fame member D. Wayne Lukas in 1935 (age 88)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member John Thompson Jr. in 1941
-- Christa McAuliffe, schoolteacher/astronaut who died in the 1986 explosion of the space shuttle Challenger, in 1948
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Nate Archibald in 1948 (age 75)
-- Football Hall of Fame member/broadcaster Terry Bradshaw in 1948 (age 75)
-- Actor Mark Harmon in 1951 (age 72)
-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Jimmy Connors in 1952 (age 71)
-- Cirque de Soleil co-founder Guy Laliberte in 1959 (age 64)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Eric Dickerson in 1960 (age 63)
-- Actor Eugenio Derbez in 1961 (age 62)
-- Actor Keanu Reeves in 1964 (age 59)
-- Actor Salma Hayek in 1966 (age 57)
-- Comedian Katt Williams in 1971 (age 52)
-- Actor Damson Idris in 1991 (age 32)
-- Actor Austin Abrams in 1996 (age 27)
-- Actor Gavin Casalegno in 1999 (age 24)
-- Actor Jack Messina in 2007 (age 16)