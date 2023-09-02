Famous birthdays for Sept. 2: Terry Bradshaw, Nate Archibald

1 of 3 | Former NFL great Terry Bradshaw walks across the field before the start of the NFC championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on January 29. He turns 75 on September 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include:

-- Hawaiian Queen Liliuokalani, only female monarch of islands and last to rule before statehood, in 1838

-- Sporting goods entrepreneur Albert Spalding in 1850

-- Hiram Maxim, who invented the first portable automatic machine gun, in 1869

-- Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Adolph Rupp in 1901

-- Dancer Marge Champion in 1919

-- Snapple co-founder Arnold Greenberg in 1932

-- Horse racing Hall of Fame member D. Wayne Lukas in 1935 (age 88)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member John Thompson Jr. in 1941

-- Christa McAuliffe, schoolteacher/astronaut who died in the 1986 explosion of the space shuttle Challenger, in 1948

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Nate Archibald in 1948 (age 75)

-- Football Hall of Fame member/broadcaster Terry Bradshaw in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Mark Harmon in 1951 (age 72)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Jimmy Connors in 1952 (age 71)

-- Cirque de Soleil co-founder Guy Laliberte in 1959 (age 64)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Eric Dickerson in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Eugenio Derbez in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Keanu Reeves in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Salma Hayek in 1966 (age 57)

-- Comedian Katt Williams in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Damson Idris in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Austin Abrams in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor Gavin Casalegno in 1999 (age 24)

-- Actor Jack Messina in 2007 (age 16)