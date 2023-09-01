Trending
Sept. 1, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Sept. 1: Lily Tomlin, Gloria Estefan

By UPI Staff
Lily Tomlin attends the premiere of "Moving On" at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 13. The actor turns 84 on September 1. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Lily Tomlin attends the premiere of "Moving On" at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 13. The actor turns 84 on September 1. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- German composer Engelbert Humperdinck in 1854

-- Tarzan creator Edgar Rice Burroughs in 1875

-- Undefeated heavyweight boxing champ Rocky Marciano in 1923

-- Actor George Maharis in 1928

-- Country music singer Boxcar Willie in 1931

-- Country music singer Conway Twitty in 1933

-- Former Texas Gov. Ann Richards in 1933

-- Symphony conductor Seiji Ozawa in 1935 (age 88)

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

-- Lawyer/commentator Alan Dershowitz in 1938 (age 85)

-- Comedian/actor Lily Tomlin in 1939 (age 84)

-- Conductor Leonard Slatkin in 1944 (age 79)

-- Musician Barry Gibb in 1946 (age 77)

-- Phil McGraw, host of Dr. Phil, in 1950 (age 73)

-- Singer Gloria Estefan in 1957 (age 66)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in 1964 (age 59)

-- TV host Padma Lakshmi in 1970 (age 53)

-- Stylist Rachel Zoe in 1971 (age 52)

-- Musician Bill Kaulitz in 1989 (age 34)

-- Musician Tom Kaulitz in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Zendaya Coleman in 1996 (age 27)

-- Pop singer Jungkook, born Jeon Jung-kook, in 1997 (age 26)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

