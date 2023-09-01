Famous birthdays for Sept. 1: Lily Tomlin, Gloria Estefan

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- German composer Engelbert Humperdinck in 1854
-- Tarzan creator Edgar Rice Burroughs in 1875
-- Undefeated heavyweight boxing champ Rocky Marciano in 1923
-- Actor George Maharis in 1928
-- Country music singer Boxcar Willie in 1931
-- Country music singer Conway Twitty in 1933
-- Former Texas Gov. Ann Richards in 1933
-- Symphony conductor Seiji Ozawa in 1935 (age 88)
-- Lawyer/commentator Alan Dershowitz in 1938 (age 85)
-- Comedian/actor Lily Tomlin in 1939 (age 84)
-- Conductor Leonard Slatkin in 1944 (age 79)
-- Musician Barry Gibb in 1946 (age 77)
-- Phil McGraw, host of Dr. Phil, in 1950 (age 73)
-- Singer Gloria Estefan in 1957 (age 66)
-- Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in 1964 (age 59)
-- TV host Padma Lakshmi in 1970 (age 53)
-- Stylist Rachel Zoe in 1971 (age 52)
-- Musician Bill Kaulitz in 1989 (age 34)
-- Musician Tom Kaulitz in 1989 (age 34)
-- Actor Zendaya Coleman in 1996 (age 27)
-- Pop singer Jungkook, born Jeon Jung-kook, in 1997 (age 26)