Famous birthdays for Aug. 31: Chris Tucker, Debbie Gibson

Chris Tucker attends the premiere of "Air" at the regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on March 27. The actor turns 52 on August 31.

-- Roman Emperor Caligula in A.D. 12

-- Italian educator Maria Montessori in 1870

-- Comedian Buddy Hackett in 1924

-- Actor James Coburn in 1928

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Frank Robinson, first Black American to manage a Major League Baseball team, in 1935

-- Black militant Eldridge Cleaver in 1935

-- Violinist Itzhak Perlman in 1945 (age 78)

-- Musician Van Morrison in 1945 (age 78)

-- Musician Bob Welch in 1945

-- Actor Richard Gere in 1949 (age 74)

-- Prosecutor Marcia Clark in 1953 (age 70)

-- Olympic track star Edwin Moses in 1955 (age 68)

-- Jordanian Queen Rania in 1970 (age 53)

-- Singer/actor Debbie Gibson in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Chris Tucker in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Sara Ramirez in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Shar Jackson in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Yara Martinez in 1979 (age 44)

-- Olympic gold medal skier Ted Ligety in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Ryan Kelley in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Jaylen Barron in 1998 (age 25)