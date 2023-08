Famous birthdays for Aug. 30: Lewis Black, Robert Parish

1 of 2 | Lewis Black arrives on the red carpet at HBO's "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind" premiere at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on July 12, 2018, in New York City. The comedian turns 75 on August 30. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

-- English author Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley in 1797

-- Civil rights leader Roy Wilkins in 1901

-- Actor Fred MacMurray in 1908

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ted Williams in 1918

-- Businessman Warren Buffett in 1930 (age 93)

-- U.S. astronaut Jack Swigert in 1931

-- Musician John Phillips in 1935

-- Actor Elizabeth Ashley in 1939 (age 84)

-- French Olympic champion skier Jean-Claude Killy in 1943 (age 80)

-- Cartoonist Robert Crumb in 1943 (age 80)

-- Newspaper columnist Molly Ivins in 1944

-- Actor Peggy Lipton in 1946

-- Comedian Lewis Black in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Timothy Bottoms in 1951 (age 72)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Robert Parish in 1953 (age 70)

-- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Michael Chiklis in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Michael Michele in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor Cameron Diaz in 1972 (age 51)

-- Journalist Lisa Ling in 1973 (age 50)

-- Tennis player Andy Roddick in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Michael Grant Terry in 1984 (age 39)

-- Singer Bebe Rexha in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor/singer Trevor Jackson in 1996 (age 27)