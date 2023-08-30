Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 30, 2023 / 3:00 AM / Updated Aug. 30, 2018 at 10:47 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 30: Lewis Black, Robert Parish

By UPI Staff
Lewis Black arrives on the red carpet at HBO's "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind" premiere at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on July 12, 2018, in New York City. The comedian turns 75 on August 30. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Lewis Black arrives on the red carpet at HBO's "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind" premiere at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on July 12, 2018, in New York City. The comedian turns 75 on August 30. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- English author Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley in 1797

-- Civil rights leader Roy Wilkins in 1901

-- Actor Fred MacMurray in 1908

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ted Williams in 1918

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Businessman Warren Buffett in 1930 (age 93)

-- U.S. astronaut Jack Swigert in 1931

-- Musician John Phillips in 1935

-- Actor Elizabeth Ashley in 1939 (age 84)

-- French Olympic champion skier Jean-Claude Killy in 1943 (age 80)

-- Cartoonist Robert Crumb in 1943 (age 80)

-- Newspaper columnist Molly Ivins in 1944

-- Actor Peggy Lipton in 1946

-- Comedian Lewis Black in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Timothy Bottoms in 1951 (age 72)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Robert Parish in 1953 (age 70)

File Photo by Tom Theobald/UPI

-- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in 1954 (age 69)

Advertisement

-- Actor Michael Chiklis in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Michael Michele in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor Cameron Diaz in 1972 (age 51)

-- Journalist Lisa Ling in 1973 (age 50)

-- Tennis player Andy Roddick in 1982 (age 41)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Michael Grant Terry in 1984 (age 39)

-- Singer Bebe Rexha in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor/singer Trevor Jackson in 1996 (age 27)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bob Barker 'Match Game' marathon airs Saturday
TV // 13 hours ago
Bob Barker 'Match Game' marathon airs Saturday
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Game Show Network announced Tuesday a Bob Barker "Match Game" marathon will air Saturday, following CBS announcing Thursday's "The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker."
Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' to open wide Oct. 20
Movies // 12 hours ago
Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' to open wide Oct. 20
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Apple Original Films announced Tuesday that "Killers of the Flower Moon" will now have a wide release Oct. 20 instead of a limited one two weeks earlier.
Stray Kids endure in 'Social Path' music video featuring LiSA
Music // 14 hours ago
Stray Kids endure in 'Social Path' music video featuring LiSA
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a single and music video for "Social Path" featuring LiSA, a song from its new Japanese EP.
Zach Bryan announces 'Quittin Time' tour for 2024
Music // 14 hours ago
Zach Bryan announces 'Quittin Time' tour for 2024
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Zach Bryan will perform across North America on his "Quittin Time" tour in 2024.
'The Gold' heist drama gets trailer ahead of Paramount+ release
TV // 15 hours ago
'The Gold' heist drama gets trailer ahead of Paramount+ release
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- "The Gold," a British series starring Hugh Bonneville, Dominic Cooper and Charlotte Spencer, is coming to Paramount+.
'Ordinary Angels' trailer shows Hilary Swank help family in need
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Ordinary Angels' trailer shows Hilary Swank help family in need
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- "Ordinary Angels," an inspirational film starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson, opens in theaters in October.
'Drive with Swizz Beatz' docuseries coming to Hulu
TV // 16 hours ago
'Drive with Swizz Beatz' docuseries coming to Hulu
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- "Drive with Swizz Beatz," a new series featuring Swizz Beatz and his son Nasir Dean, will premiere on Hulu in November.
'The Archies': Indian film based on Archie Comics coming in December
Movies // 17 hours ago
'The Archies': Indian film based on Archie Comics coming in December
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- "The Archies," an Indian musical comedy inspired by Archie Comics characters, will stream on Netflix.
'The Killer' teaser: Michael Fassbender plays assassin in David Fincher film
Movies // 17 hours ago
'The Killer' teaser: Michael Fassbender plays assassin in David Fincher film
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- "The Killer," a new thriller directed by David Fincher and starring Michael Fassbender, is coming to Netflix.
'Claim to Fame' Season 2 concludes with new winner
TV // 18 hours ago
'Claim to Fame' Season 2 concludes with new winner
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Gabriel Cannon, Jerrica "Monay" Brooks, Chris Osmond and Karsyn Elledge faced off in the "Claim to Fame" Season 2 finale.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Equalizer 3' satisfies with violent justice
Movie review: 'Equalizer 3' satisfies with violent justice
Robin Roberts, Amber Laign's wedding to have 'enchanted garden' feel
Robin Roberts, Amber Laign's wedding to have 'enchanted garden' feel
Stephanie Izard: 'Curious Chef' Season 2 explores secret L.A. food scene
Stephanie Izard: 'Curious Chef' Season 2 explores secret L.A. food scene
'The Archies': Indian film based on Archie Comics coming in December
'The Archies': Indian film based on Archie Comics coming in December
Stray Kids endure in 'Social Path' music video featuring LiSA
Stray Kids endure in 'Social Path' music video featuring LiSA
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement