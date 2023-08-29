Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 29, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 29: Liam Payne, Iris Apfel

By UPI Staff
British singer Liam Payne attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 5. The singer turns 30 on August 29. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
1 of 2 | British singer Liam Payne attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 5. The singer turns 30 on August 29. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- British King Henry V in 1387

-- English philosopher John Locke in 1632

-- Author/poet Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr. in 1809

-- Henry Bergh, founder of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, in 1813

-- Automotive inventor Charles Kettering in 1876

-- Actress Ingrid Bergman in 1915

-- Actor Isabel Sanford in 1917

-- Jazz saxophonist Charlie "Bird" Parker in 1920

-- Interior designer/entrepreneur Iris Apfel in 1921 (age 102)

File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI

-- NASCAR racer Wendell Scott in 1921

-- British filmmaker Richard Attenborough in 1923

-- Jazz/pop singer Dinah Washington in 1924

-- Filmmaker William Friedkin in 1935

-- U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in 1936

-- Actor Elliott Gould in 1938 (age 85)

-- TV personality Robin Leach in 1941

-- Scientist Temple Grandin in 1947 (age 76)

-- Entertainer Michael Jackson in 1958

-- Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield in 1959 (age 64)

File Photo by Carla Cioffi/NASA
Advertisement

-- Actor Rebecca De Mornay in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Carla Gugino in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Dante Basco in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Emily Hampshire in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor/comedian Nicole Byer in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Lea Michele in 1986 (age 37)

-- Pop singer Liam Payne in 1993 (age 30)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Actor Eduardo Franco in 1994 (age 29)

Latest Headlines

Adrian Scarborough: Max has 'cracking chemistry' with new partner in 'Chelsea Detective' S2
TV // 12 hours ago
Adrian Scarborough: Max has 'cracking chemistry' with new partner in 'Chelsea Detective' S2
NEW YORK, Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Adrian Scarborough says the light-hearted tone of his Acorn TV series, "The Chelsea Detective," distinguishes it from other, more dour cop dramas.
SHINee's Key works hard in 'Good & Great' teaser
Music // 13 hours ago
SHINee's Key works hard in 'Good & Great' teaser
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop star Key released a teaser for his forthcoming solo EP, "Good & Great."
Constance Wu, Corbin Bleu to take the stage in 'Little Shop of Horrors'
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Constance Wu, Corbin Bleu to take the stage in 'Little Shop of Horrors'
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu will play Audrey and Seymour in the Off-Broadway revival of the musical "Little Shop of Horrors."
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 3 gets photos, premiere date
TV // 14 hours ago
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 3 gets photos, premiere date
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," a crime drama starring Patina Miller and MeKai Curtis, will return for a third season on Starz.
Netflix's 'Obliterated' pics show party, action
TV // 14 hours ago
Netflix's 'Obliterated' pics show party, action
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix released first look photos from "Obliterated" Monday. The new show from the creators of "Cobra Kai" premieres Nov. 30.
Elton John returns home after hospitalization for fall
Music // 14 hours ago
Elton John returns home after hospitalization for fall
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Elton John was discharged from the hospital after being treated for a fall that happened at his home in the South of France.
'The Killer' poster: Michael Fassbender stars in David Fincher thriller
Movies // 15 hours ago
'The Killer' poster: Michael Fassbender stars in David Fincher thriller
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- "The Killer," a new film directed by David Fincher and starring Michael Fassbender, is coming to Netflix in November.
'Heist 88': Courtney B. Vance series gets photo, premiere date
TV // 16 hours ago
'Heist 88': Courtney B. Vance series gets photo, premiere date
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- "Heist 88," a new series inspired by a real-life bank robbery, is coming to Paramount+ and Showtime.
'Rustin' teaser: Colman Domingo plays civil rights activist
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Rustin' teaser: Colman Domingo plays civil rights activist
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Colman Domingo plays Bayard Rustin, a civil rights activist who helped organize the March on Washington, in the Netflix film "Rustin."
Robin Roberts, Amber Laign's wedding to have 'enchanted garden' feel
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Robin Roberts, Amber Laign's wedding to have 'enchanted garden' feel
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts and her fiancée, Amber Laign, shared details about their upcoming wedding.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Robin Roberts, Amber Laign's wedding to have 'enchanted garden' feel
Robin Roberts, Amber Laign's wedding to have 'enchanted garden' feel
Florence Welch says she recently underwent surgery: 'It saved my life'
Florence Welch says she recently underwent surgery: 'It saved my life'
Elton John returns home after hospitalization for fall
Elton John returns home after hospitalization for fall
'Gran Turismo' tops North American box office with $17.3M
'Gran Turismo' tops North American box office with $17.3M
'Rustin' teaser: Colman Domingo plays civil rights activist
'Rustin' teaser: Colman Domingo plays civil rights activist
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement