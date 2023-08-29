Famous birthdays for Aug. 29: Liam Payne, Iris Apfel

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
-- British King Henry V in 1387
-- English philosopher John Locke in 1632
-- Author/poet Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr. in 1809
-- Henry Bergh, founder of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, in 1813
-- Automotive inventor Charles Kettering in 1876
-- Actress Ingrid Bergman in 1915
-- Actor Isabel Sanford in 1917
-- Jazz saxophonist Charlie "Bird" Parker in 1920
-- Interior designer/entrepreneur Iris Apfel in 1921 (age 102)
-- NASCAR racer Wendell Scott in 1921
-- British filmmaker Richard Attenborough in 1923
-- Jazz/pop singer Dinah Washington in 1924
-- Filmmaker William Friedkin in 1935
-- U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in 1936
-- Actor Elliott Gould in 1938 (age 85)
-- TV personality Robin Leach in 1941
-- Scientist Temple Grandin in 1947 (age 76)
-- Entertainer Michael Jackson in 1958
-- Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield in 1959 (age 64)
-- Actor Rebecca De Mornay in 1959 (age 64)
-- Actor Carla Gugino in 1971 (age 52)
-- Actor Dante Basco in 1975 (age 48)
-- Actor Emily Hampshire in 1981 (age 42)
-- Actor/comedian Nicole Byer in 1986 (age 37)
-- Actor Lea Michele in 1986 (age 37)
-- Pop singer Liam Payne in 1993 (age 30)
-- Actor Eduardo Franco in 1994 (age 29)