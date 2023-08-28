Famous birthdays for Aug. 28: Florence Welch, Luis Guzman

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- German poet/novelist/dramatist Johann von Goethe in 1749
-- Elizabeth Ann Seton, first U.S.-born saint of the Roman Catholic Church, in 1774
-- Comic book artist Jack Kirby in 1917
-- New Zealand novelist Janet Frame in 1924
-- Former baseball Manager Lou Piniella in 1943 (age 80)
-- Singer/actor David Soul in 1943 (age 80)
-- Actor Luis Guzman in 1956 (age 67)
-- Actor Daniel Stern in 1957 (age 66)
-- Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton in 1958 (age 65)
-- Actor Emma Samms in 1960 (age 63)
-- Actor Jennifer Coolidge in 1961 (age 62)
-- Director David Fincher in 1962 (age 61)
-- Singer Shania Twain in 1965 (age 58)
-- Actor Billy Boyd in 1968 (age 55)
-- Actor Jack Black in 1969 (age 54)
-- Actor Jason Priestley in 1969 (age 54)
-- Business executive/author Sheryl Sandberg in 1969 (age 54)
-- Figure skater Todd Eldredge in 1971 (age 52)
-- Olympic gold medal swimmer Janet Evans in 1971 (age 52)
-- Singer LeAnn Rimes in 1982 (age 41)
-- Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, captured in 2006 and held captive by Palestinian militants for more than five years, in 1986 (age 37)
-- Singer Florence Welch in 1986 (age 37)
-- Actor Armie Hammer in 1986 (age 37)
-- Actor Quvenzhane Wallis in 2003 (age 20)