Famous birthdays for Aug. 28: Florence Welch, Luis Guzman

Florence Welch attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022. The singer turns 37 on August 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include:

-- German poet/novelist/dramatist Johann von Goethe in 1749

-- Elizabeth Ann Seton, first U.S.-born saint of the Roman Catholic Church, in 1774

-- Comic book artist Jack Kirby in 1917

-- New Zealand novelist Janet Frame in 1924

-- Former baseball Manager Lou Piniella in 1943 (age 80)

-- Singer/actor David Soul in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor Luis Guzman in 1956 (age 67)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Daniel Stern in 1957 (age 66)

-- Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Emma Samms in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Jennifer Coolidge in 1961 (age 62)

-- Director David Fincher in 1962 (age 61)

-- Singer Shania Twain in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Billy Boyd in 1968 (age 55)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Actor Jack Black in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Jason Priestley in 1969 (age 54)

-- Business executive/author Sheryl Sandberg in 1969 (age 54)

-- Figure skater Todd Eldredge in 1971 (age 52)

-- Olympic gold medal swimmer Janet Evans in 1971 (age 52)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Singer LeAnn Rimes in 1982 (age 41)

-- Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, captured in 2006 and held captive by Palestinian militants for more than five years, in 1986 (age 37)

-- Singer Florence Welch in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Armie Hammer in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Quvenzhane Wallis in 2003 (age 20)