Aug. 27, 2023 / 2:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 27: Sarah Chalke, Chandra Wilson

By UPI Staff
Sarah Chalke walks on the runway at The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2020 at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 5 in New York City. The actor turns 47 on August 27. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Sarah Chalke walks on the runway at The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2020 at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 5 in New York City. The actor turns 47 on August 27.

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- German philosopher Georg Hegel in 1770

-- Novelist Theodore Dreiser in 1871

-- English automaker Charles Rolls in 1877

-- Photographer Man Ray in 1890

-- British novelist C.S. Forester in 1899

-- Lyndon Baines Johnson, 36th president of the United States, in 1908

-- Singer/actor Tommy Sands in 1937 (age 86)

-- Writer William Least Heat-Moon in 1939 (age 84)

-- Actor Tuesday Weld in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor Barbara Bach in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Paul Reubens in 1952

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Bernhard Langer in 1957 (age 66)

-- Fashion designer/director Tom Ford in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Chandra Wilson in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Sarah Chalke in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Aaron Paul in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Patrick J. Adams in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Kayla Ewell in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Blake Jenner in 1992 (age 31)

-- Singer Kim Petras in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Jessie Mei Li in 1995 (age 28)

-- Rapper Rod Wave, born Rodarius Green, in 1998 (age 25)

