Aug. 26, 2023 / 2:52 PM

Legendary game show host, animal rights advocate Bob Barker dead at 99

"The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him," tweeted Adam Sandler.

By Karen Butler
Bob Barker has died at the age of 99. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Bob Barker has died at the age of 99. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Bob Barker's publicist has confirmed that the legendary Price is Right host and animal rights advocate died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles Saturday.

He was 99.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us," his representative, Roger Neal, told The Hollywood Reporter.

"He had a wonderful life," Neal told ABC News.

Barker hosted the game show Truth or Consequences from 1956 until 1975, presided over Dream Girl of '67, Tattletales and numerous Miss Universe pageants.

He starred in The Price is Right from 1972 through 2007.

Barker's successor Drew Carey tweeted Saturday: "Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you."

"Bob's influence on the entertainment industry is indisputable, but what mattered to him most was using his voice and prominent position to protect animals. Of course, everyone is familiar with his 'spay and neuter your pets' sign-off on The Price Is Right -- a show where he refused to allow fur prizes -- but he was also one of the first stars to go vegetarian, more than 30 years ago," People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said in a statement.

"He joined PETA in urging families to stay away from SeaWorld, demanded the closure of cruel bear pits masquerading as tourist attractions, implored Hollywood to take action to protect animals used in film and TV, and, as a Navy veteran, called for the end of military medical drills on live animals.

"His generous donation allowed PETA to open its West Coast headquarters, the Bob Barker Building, in 2012, and it stands as a testament to his legacy and profound commitment to making the world a kinder place. To us -- and to so many animals around the world -- Bob will always be a national animal rights treasure."

"The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him," posted Adam Sandler. "Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!"

Barker memorably played a fictionalized version of himself in Sandler's 1996 comedy, Happy Gilmore.

His TV credits included How I Met Your Mother, Futurama, Spongebob Squarepants, The Nanny and Martial Law.

