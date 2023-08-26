Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 26, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 26: Keke Palmer

By UPI Staff
1/4
Keke Palmer arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty in New York City on May 1. The actor/TV personality turns 30 on August 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Keke Palmer arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty in New York City on May 1. The actor/TV personality turns 30 on August 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- First prime minister of Britain Robert Walpole in 1676

-- Albert, Britain's prince consort, in 1819

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mother Teresa in 1910

-- NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson in 1918

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Tom Heinsohn in 1934

-- Geraldine Ferraro, 1984 Democratic vice presidential candidate and first woman to seek so high a position on a major U.S. political party ticket, in 1935

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Voice actor/movie trailer specialist Don LaFontaine in 1940

-- Singer Leon Redbone in 1949

-- Crossword editor Will Shortz in 1952 (age 71)

-- Jazz musician Branford Marsalis in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Melissa McCarthy in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Macaulay Culkin in 1980 (age 43)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Chris Pine in 1980 (age 43)

-- Comedian John Mulaney in 1982 (age 41)

-- Country singer Brian Kelley in 1985 (age 38)

-- Rapper Saint Jhn, born Carlos St. John Phillips, in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor/singer Evan Ross in 1988 (age 35)

-- Drag queen/TV personality Eureka, born David Huggard, in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Dylan O'Brien in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Keke Palmer in 1993 (age 30)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

