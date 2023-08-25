Famous birthdays for Aug. 25: Alexander Skarsgard, Billy Ray Cyrus

1/3

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include:

-- Czar Ivan IV, "Ivan the Terrible," of Russia, in 1530

-- Composer/conductor Leonard Bernstein in 1918

-- Former Alabama Gov. George Wallace in 1919

-- Game show host Monty Hall in 1921

-- Tennis champion Althea Gibson in 1927

-- Actor Sean Connery in 1930

-- TV personality Regis Philbin in 1931

-- Actor Tom Skerritt in 1933 (age 90)

-- Writer Frederick Forsyth in 1938 (age 85)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rollie Fingers in 1946 (age 77)

-- Writer Martin Amis in 1949

-- Actor John Savage in 1949 (age 74)

-- Rock singer Gene Simmons of Kiss in 1949 (age 74)

-- Singer/songwriter Elvis Costello in 1954 (age 69)

-- Film director Tim Burton in 1958 (age 65)

-- Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Ally Walker in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Blair Underwood in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Tom Hollander in 1967 (age 56)

-- Television cook Rachael Ray in 1968 (age 55)

-- Supermodel Claudia Schiffer in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Alexander Skarsgard in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Kel Mitchell in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Rachel Bilson in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Blake Lively in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor China Anne McClain in 1998 (age 25)

