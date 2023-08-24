Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 24, 2023 / 3:21 PM

'Little House on the Prairie' actor Hersha Parady dies

By Fred Topel
Hersha Parady died Wednesday of a brain tumor. Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Hersha Parady died Wednesday of a brain tumor. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Actor Hersha Parady died Wednesday night at 78.

Parady's son, Jonathan Peverall, confirmed her death with The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline. She had brain cancer.

Advertisement

Parady played schoolteacher Alice Garvey on Little House on the Prairie. Garvey died in a fire in Season 6.

Alison Arngrin, who played Nellie Oleson on Little House, also shared news of Parady's death on Facebook.

"DIVA DOWN," Arngrin wrote. "Our wild, untameable [sic], talented Hersha has left us. Rest in power"

Prior to Little House, Parady appeared in episodes of Mannix, The Waltons and other shows. After her role in Little House, Parady continued to appear in movies and TV shows.

Her last TV role was that of the principal on Nickelodeon's Kenan & Kel in the '90s. Parady has a short film credit on Product in 2015, which reportedly also filmed a sequel.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Ron Cephas Jones
Ron Cephas Jones attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 8, 2018. The actor, best known for his Emmy-winning role as William on "This is Us" and for starring in "He Got Game," Across the Universe," "Luke Cage" and more, died at the age of 66 on August 19. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Maya Jama to host 'Love Island Games'
TV // 2 hours ago
Maya Jama to host 'Love Island Games'
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Thursday that Maya Jama will host "Love Island Games," the spinoff premiering Nov. 1
'Foe' trailer: Paul Mescal, Saoirse Ronan star in sci-fi thriller
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Foe' trailer: Paul Mescal, Saoirse Ronan star in sci-fi thriller
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Foe," a new film directed by Garth Davis and based on the Iain Reid novel, opens in theaters in October.
Paramount announces 4th annual 'Star Trek' Day
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Paramount announces 4th annual 'Star Trek' Day
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Paramount announced "Star Trek" Day 2023. Sept. 8 will include virtual events hosted by Jerry O'Connell, fan screenings of "Lower Decks" and CBS airing of "Strange New Worlds."
'Wolf Like Me' gets Season 2 premiere date, photos with Edgar Ramirez
TV // 3 hours ago
'Wolf Like Me' gets Season 2 premiere date, photos with Edgar Ramirez
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Wolf Like Me," a comedy-drama starring Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, will return for a second season on Peacock.
Ed Sheeran announces 'Autumn Variations' album
Music // 3 hours ago
Ed Sheeran announces 'Autumn Variations' album
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will release his seventh studio album, "Autumn Variations," in September.
Prince's 'Diamonds and Pearls' to get reissue in October
Music // 4 hours ago
Prince's 'Diamonds and Pearls' to get reissue in October
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Prince's album "Diamonds and Pearls" will be re-released as a super deluxe version in October.
'BiP' couple Hannah Godwin, Dylan Barbour marry at Paris wedding
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
'BiP' couple Hannah Godwin, Dylan Barbour marry at Paris wedding
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Bachelor in Paradise" couple Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour married in Paris.
'Artful Dodger': Thomas Brodie-Sangster series gets photos, premiere date
TV // 5 hours ago
'Artful Dodger': Thomas Brodie-Sangster series gets photos, premiere date
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "The Artful Dodger," an "irreverent follow-up to 'Oliver Twist'" starring Thomas Brodie-Sangster, is coming to Disney+ and Hulu.
Kim Cattrall makes cameo in 'And Just Like That' Season 2 finale
TV // 5 hours ago
Kim Cattrall makes cameo in 'And Just Like That' Season 2 finale
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Kim Cattrall reprised her "Sex and the City" character Samantha Jones on the Max series "And Just Like That..."
'The Morning Show' stars are 'making moves' in Season 3 trailer
TV // 6 hours ago
'The Morning Show' stars are 'making moves' in Season 3 trailer
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "The Morning Show," a drama series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Robert Irwin, girlfriend Rorie Buckey go Instagram official
Robert Irwin, girlfriend Rorie Buckey go Instagram official
Hall of Fame wrestler Terry Funk dead at 79
Hall of Fame wrestler Terry Funk dead at 79
Famous birthdays for Aug. 24: Dave Chappelle, Anne Archer
Famous birthdays for Aug. 24: Dave Chappelle, Anne Archer
Bonnie Bedelia: 'The Hill' character 'sees the God in' Rickey Hill
Bonnie Bedelia: 'The Hill' character 'sees the God in' Rickey Hill
Movie review: 'Golda' captures suspense of Yom Kippur War
Movie review: 'Golda' captures suspense of Yom Kippur War
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement