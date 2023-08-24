'BiP' couple Hannah Godwin, Dylan Barbour marry at Paris wedding

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Bachelor in Paradise couple Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are officially married.

The television personalities married Wednesday at a wedding in Paris, four years after they met and got engaged in Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim congratulated Godwin and Barbour and shared a video from the couple's nuptials on Instagram Stories.

"Congrats to Dylan & Hannah on the most beautiful Parisian wedding ever!!!" Oppenheim wrote.

Godwin had previously shared photos from their rehearsal dinner.

Barbour called Godwin "amazing" in an interview with Entertainment Tonight following their engagement.

"When I met her, she just completely blew me out of the water," Barbour said. "She's just amazing. She has so many layers to her and I'm just happy everybody is gonna get to see that even more."

Barbour previously appeared in Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, while Godwin was a contestant in Colton Underwood's season if The Bachelor.

In other Bachelor Nation news, Charity Lawson got engaged this week in the Bachelorette Season 20 finale, while Joey Graziadei will star in The Bachelor Season 28.

The Golden Bachelor starring Gerry Turner, 71, will premiere Sept. 28 on ABC, along with Bachelor in Paradise Season 9.