Famous birthdays for Aug. 24: Dave Chappelle, Anne Archer

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include:
-- Argentine poet/author Jorge Luis Borges in 1899
-- Palestinian leader/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Yasser Arafat in 1929
-- British novelist A.S. Byatt, born Antonia Duffy, in 1936 (age 87)
-- Musician David Freiberg in 1938 (age 85)
-- Musician Mason Williams in 1938 (age 85)
-- Wrestling entrepreneur Vince McMahon in 1945 (age 78)
-- Brazilian author Paulo Coelho in 1947 (age 76)
-- Actor Anne Archer in 1947 (age 76)
-- Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee in 1955 (age 68)
-- Actor Stephen Fry in 1957 (age 66)
-- Actor Steve Guttenberg in 1958 (age 65)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Cal Ripken Jr. in 1960 (age 63)
-- Political commentator Major Garrett in 1962 (age 61)
-- Actor Marlee Matlin in 1965 (age 58)
-- Director Ava DuVernay in 1972 (age 51)
-- Comedian Dave Chappelle in 1973 (age 50)
-- Actor Alex O'Loughlin in 1976 (47)
-- Young adult author John Green in 1977 (age 46)
-- Actor Chad Michael Murray in 1981 (age 42)
-- Actor Rupert Grint in 1988 (age 35)
-- Model Sofia Richie in 1998 (age 25)
-- Actor Griffin Gluck in 2000 (age 23)