Aug. 24, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 24: Dave Chappelle, Anne Archer

By UPI Staff
Dave Chapelle attends the Toronto International Film Festival photocall for "A Star Is Born" at TIFF Bell Lightbox in Canada on September 9, 2018. The actor/comedian turns 50 on August 24. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Dave Chapelle attends the Toronto International Film Festival photocall for "A Star Is Born" at TIFF Bell Lightbox in Canada on September 9, 2018. The actor/comedian turns 50 on August 24. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Argentine poet/author Jorge Luis Borges in 1899

-- Palestinian leader/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Yasser Arafat in 1929

-- British novelist A.S. Byatt, born Antonia Duffy, in 1936 (age 87)

-- Musician David Freiberg in 1938 (age 85)

-- Musician Mason Williams in 1938 (age 85)

-- Wrestling entrepreneur Vince McMahon in 1945 (age 78)

-- Brazilian author Paulo Coelho in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Anne Archer in 1947 (age 76)

File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI

-- Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee in 1955 (age 68)

-- Actor Stephen Fry in 1957 (age 66)

-- Actor Steve Guttenberg in 1958 (age 65)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Cal Ripken Jr. in 1960 (age 63)

-- Political commentator Major Garrett in 1962 (age 61)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Actor Marlee Matlin in 1965 (age 58)

-- Director Ava DuVernay in 1972 (age 51)

-- Comedian Dave Chappelle in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Alex O'Loughlin in 1976 (47)

-- Young adult author John Green in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Chad Michael Murray in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Rupert Grint in 1988 (age 35)

-- Model Sofia Richie in 1998 (age 25)

-- Actor Griffin Gluck in 2000 (age 23)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

