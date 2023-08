Famous birthdays for Aug. 24: Dave Chappelle, Anne Archer

1/3

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include:

-- Argentine poet/author Jorge Luis Borges in 1899

-- Palestinian leader/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Yasser Arafat in 1929

-- British novelist A.S. Byatt, born Antonia Duffy, in 1936 (age 87)

-- Musician David Freiberg in 1938 (age 85)

-- Musician Mason Williams in 1938 (age 85)

-- Wrestling entrepreneur Vince McMahon in 1945 (age 78)

-- Brazilian author Paulo Coelho in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Anne Archer in 1947 (age 76)

-- Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee in 1955 (age 68)

-- Actor Stephen Fry in 1957 (age 66)

-- Actor Steve Guttenberg in 1958 (age 65)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Cal Ripken Jr. in 1960 (age 63)

-- Political commentator Major Garrett in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Marlee Matlin in 1965 (age 58)

-- Director Ava DuVernay in 1972 (age 51)

-- Comedian Dave Chappelle in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Alex O'Loughlin in 1976 (47)

-- Young adult author John Green in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Chad Michael Murray in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Rupert Grint in 1988 (age 35)

-- Model Sofia Richie in 1998 (age 25)

-- Actor Griffin Gluck in 2000 (age 23)