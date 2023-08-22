Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 22, 2023 / 2:17 PM

Jessie James Decker expecting fourth child with Eric Decker

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jessie James Decker (R) is expecting another child with her husband, former football pro Eric Decker. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jessie James Decker (R) is expecting another child with her husband, former football pro Eric Decker. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Jessie James Decker is going to be a mom of four.

The 35-year-old singer and television personality is expecting her fourth child with her husband, former professional football player Eric Decker.

Advertisement

Decker shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a video of herself stepping onto a balcony to enjoy a drink in the sunshine. The star showed her baby bump in a crop top and shorts.

The post is set to the Mariah Carey song "Always Be My Baby."

"Good morning," Decker wrote in the caption.

Friends and fans, including Decker's former Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten, congratulated the couple in the comments.

Advertisement

"Yay the news is out!!! I'm so happy for you and @ericdecker when you told me, I couldn't stop smiling!!!" Bersten wrote.

Decker and Eric Decker married in June 2013. The couple have three children, daughter Vivianne Rose, 9, and sons Eric Thomas, 7, and Forrest Bradley, 5.

Advertisement

Decker discussed her children in the Aug. 7 issue of Us Weekly, where she shared her favorite things to do as a family.

"We put on talent shows in the basement -- each kid does a song and dance. We sit together every night for dinner because that's important to me, and we say our prayers," the singer said.

"Forrest and I love making chocolate chip cookies," she added. "Vivi is my little helper ... And I love going to Eric's games. At [a recent] basketball game, the kids told me I'm too loud!"

Decker and her family starred on the E! reality series Eric & Jessie: Game On, which concluded in 2017. She released her most recent single, "Grow Young with You," in 2022.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Rebel Moon' teaser unveils Zack Snyder's two-part space opera
Movies // 20 minutes ago
'Rebel Moon' teaser unveils Zack Snyder's two-part space opera
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a teaser trailer for "Rebel Moon," which will debut in two parts, "A Child of Fire" and "The Scargiver."
Seventeen faces end of world in 'Ima' music video
Music // 41 minutes ago
Seventeen faces end of world in 'Ima' music video
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released the Japanese album "Always Yours" and a music video for the song "Ima - Even If the World Ends Tomorrow."
Max renews 'And Just Like That...' for Season 3 ahead of finale
TV // 1 hour ago
Max renews 'And Just Like That...' for Season 3 ahead of finale
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Max renewed "And Just Like That..." for a third season on Tuesday. The Season 2 finale premieres Thursday.
Demi Lovato, Stray Kids to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Music // 1 hour ago
Demi Lovato, Stray Kids to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and K-pop group Stray Kids will take the stage at the MTV VMAs.
Miley Cyrus shares 'Used to Be Young' lyrics ahead of release
Music // 2 hours ago
Miley Cyrus shares 'Used to Be Young' lyrics ahead of release
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus posted the lyrics to her new single "Used to Be Young" ahead of the song's release.
Nia Varadalos gives 'Big Fat Greek' recap ahead of third movie
Movies // 2 hours ago
Nia Varadalos gives 'Big Fat Greek' recap ahead of third movie
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Focus Features released a clip for "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" on Tuesday. Writer/star Nia Vardalos recaps the first two movies to catch viewers up.
'Frasier' revival to premiere Oct. 12
TV // 3 hours ago
'Frasier' revival to premiere Oct. 12
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the premiere date for its "Frasier" revival on Tuesday, with a teaser video. "Frasier" returns Oct. 12.
Lauryn Hill announces 'Miseducation' 25th anniversary tour
Music // 3 hours ago
Lauryn Hill announces 'Miseducation' 25th anniversary tour
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Lauryn Hill will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" on a new tour featuring the Fugees.
TV review: 'Ahsoka' leaves viewers lost
TV // 3 hours ago
TV review: 'Ahsoka' leaves viewers lost
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22 (UPI) -- "Ahsoka," premiering Tuesday on Disney+, fails to catch viewers up on the backstory from "Star Wars: Rebels" or move the story any further in its first two episodes.
'All Rise' canceled at OWN, gets trailer for final episodes
TV // 3 hours ago
'All Rise' canceled at OWN, gets trailer for final episodes
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- "All Rise," a legal drama starring Simone Missick, will return for a final 10 episodes on OWN in September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sean Patrick Small: 'My jaw hit the floor' over 'Winning Time' Larry Bird episode
Sean Patrick Small: 'My jaw hit the floor' over 'Winning Time' Larry Bird episode
Movie review: Raunchy 'Bottoms' is funny, empowering
Movie review: Raunchy 'Bottoms' is funny, empowering
TV review: 'Ahsoka' leaves viewers lost
TV review: 'Ahsoka' leaves viewers lost
Dewayne Perkins: 'Blackening' was made for people who talk to the screen
Dewayne Perkins: 'Blackening' was made for people who talk to the screen
Movie review: Sandler daughters hilarious, endearing in 'Bat Mitzvah'
Movie review: Sandler daughters hilarious, endearing in 'Bat Mitzvah'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement