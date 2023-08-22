1/5

Jessie James Decker (R) is expecting another child with her husband, former football pro Eric Decker. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Jessie James Decker is going to be a mom of four. The 35-year-old singer and television personality is expecting her fourth child with her husband, former professional football player Eric Decker. Advertisement

Decker shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a video of herself stepping onto a balcony to enjoy a drink in the sunshine. The star showed her baby bump in a crop top and shorts.

The post is set to the Mariah Carey song "Always Be My Baby."

"Good morning," Decker wrote in the caption.

Friends and fans, including Decker's former Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten, congratulated the couple in the comments.

"Yay the news is out!!! I'm so happy for you and @ericdecker when you told me, I couldn't stop smiling!!!" Bersten wrote.

Decker and Eric Decker married in June 2013. The couple have three children, daughter Vivianne Rose, 9, and sons Eric Thomas, 7, and Forrest Bradley, 5.

Decker discussed her children in the Aug. 7 issue of Us Weekly, where she shared her favorite things to do as a family.

"We put on talent shows in the basement -- each kid does a song and dance. We sit together every night for dinner because that's important to me, and we say our prayers," the singer said.

"Forrest and I love making chocolate chip cookies," she added. "Vivi is my little helper ... And I love going to Eric's games. At [a recent] basketball game, the kids told me I'm too loud!"

Decker and her family starred on the E! reality series Eric & Jessie: Game On, which concluded in 2017. She released her most recent single, "Grow Young with You," in 2022.