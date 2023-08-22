Trending
Aug. 22, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 22: Kristen Wiig, Howie Dorough

By UPI Staff
1/2
Kristen Wiig attends the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022. The actor turns 50 on August 22. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kristen Wiig attends the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022. The actor turns 50 on August 22. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Pope Leo XII in 1760

-- French composer Claude Debussy in 1862

-- Charles Jenkins, inventor of airplane brakes and the conical drinking cup, in 1867

-- Writer-critic Dorothy Parker in 1893

-- Blues musician John Lee Hooker in 1912 or 1917

-- Heart surgeon Dr. Denton Cooley in 1920

-- Science fiction writer Ray Bradbury in 1920

-- Actor Honor Blackman in 1925

-- French fashion designer Marc Bohan in 1926 (age 97)

-- Retired U.S. Army Gen. H. Norman Schwarzkopf in 1934

-- Writer E. Annie Proulx in 1935 (age 88)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Carl Yastrzemski in 1939 (age 84)

President Ronald Reagan (L) meets with former baseball player Carl Yastrzemski (C) and Rep. Silvio Conte, R-Mass., in the Oval office at the White House on February 27, 1984. File Photo by Don Rypka/UPI

-- Actor Valerie Harper in 1939

-- Football Hall of Fame member Bill Parcells in 1941 (age 82)

-- Actor Cindy Williams in 1947

-- Swimming Hall of Fame member Diana Nyad in 1949 (age 74)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Paul Molitor in 1956 (age 67)

-- Singer/songwriter Tori Amos in 1963 (age 60)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Mats Wilander in 1964 (age 59)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Actor Ty Burrell in 1967 (age 56)

-- Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Richard Armitage in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Kristen Wiig in 1973 (age 50)

-- Singer Howie Dorough in 1973 (age 50)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Comedian James Corden in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Israel Broussard in 1994 (age 29)

-- Singer Dua Lipa in 1995 (age 28)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

