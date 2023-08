Famous birthdays for Aug. 21: Brody Jenner, Loretta Devine

1/2

Brody Jenner arrives for the 28th annual MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 15, 2019. The TV personality turns 40 on August 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include: Advertisement

-- Britain's Princess Margaret in 1930

-- Actor Melvin Van Peebles in 1932

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Wilt Chamberlain in 1936

-- Country/pop singer Kenny Rogers in 1938

-- Actor Clarence Williams III in 1939

-- Pop singer Jackie DeShannon in 1941 (age 82)

-- Film director Peter Weir in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Patty McCormack in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Loretta Devine in 1949 (age 74)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Rock musician Glenn Hughes in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Kim Cattrall in 1956 (age 67)

-- Rock musician Joe Strummer in 1952

-- Former Ohio State football running back Archie Griffin, the only two-time Heisman Trophy winner, in 1954 (age 69)

-- America Online co-founder Steve Case in 1958 (age 65)

-- Moroccan King Mohammed VI in 1963 (age 60)

-- French satirical cartoonist Stéphane Charbonnier in 1967

-- Actor Carrie-Anne Moss in 1967 (age 56)

-- Singer Serj Tankian in 1967 (age 56)

Advertisement

-- Actor Alicia Witt in 1975 (age 48)

-- Singer Kelis in 1979 (age 44)

-- TV personality Brody Jenner in 1983 (age 40)

-- Olympic gold medal sprinter Usain Bolt in 1986 (age 37)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Country singer Kacey Musgraves in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Hayden Panettiere in 1989 (age 34)

-- Comedian/actor/musician Bo Burnham in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor RJ Mitte in 1992 (age 31)

Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI