Aug. 20, 2023 / 9:41 AM

Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Octavia Spencer pay tribute to the late Ron Cephas Jones

By Karen Butler
Ron Cephas Jones (L) and Sterling K. Brown speak onstage during the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore and Octavia Spencer were among the luminaries to pay tribute to the late actor Ron Cephas Jones, who died Saturday at the age of 66.

The This is Us and He Got Game star -- and double lung transplant recipient -- succumbed to "a long-standing pulmonary issue" he has spoken about publicly since 2021.

"Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us. @cephasjaz has passed away, and the world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved," Brown posted on Instagram Saturday.

"And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I'll see you when I get there."

"Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of "This Is Us" was the greatest gift- he was pure magic as a human and an artist...I will treasure all of the moments forever," Moore wrote on Instagram.

"Even though he wasn't around set as much as we all wished, he was such an intrinsic part of the fabric of the show, it's like he was always there. I'll never forget how special it was to film this particular episode and welcome him back to say a proper goodbye to our TIU family and the whole experience. I am just so sad. My thoughts and love are with Jasmine and his family and friends. Love you, @cephasjaz."

Octavia Spencer posted: "I'm heartbroken to lose my dear friend and colleague Ron Cephas Jones @cephasjaz. Ron was an incredibly talented actor and, most importantly, a wonderfully kind human being. Every day on set with Ron was a good day. I'm sending all my love to his daughter Jasmine, family, friends and fans."

"Update: this one is hitting very hard. I learned so much from Ron in every single scene we had together. Whenever I saw his name on the call sheet I would get excited because I knew I'd be getting a year's worth of technique in that 8 hour day," she added. "For those pursuing acting as a living, let Emmy Award Winner, Ron Cephas Jones, be the type of perfection you strive to achieve. That man could break down a scene. Jasmine gets it honestly."

Jones is also the father of Blindspotting star Jasmine Cephas Jones.
