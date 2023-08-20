Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 20, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 20: Andrew Garfield, Robert Plant

By UPI Staff
1/3
Andrew Garfield attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 12. The actor turns 40 on August 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Andrew Garfield attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 12. The actor turns 40 on August 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Benjamin Harrison, 23rd president of the United States, in 1833

-- Horror writer H.P. Lovecraft in 1890

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Al Lopez in 1908

-- Boxing promoter Don King in 1931 (age 92)

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

-- George Mitchell, former U.S. senator/diplomat, in 1933 (age 90)

-- One-time presidential candidate/former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul in 1935 (age 88)

-- Former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic in 1941

-- Singer/songwriter Isaac Hayes in 1942

-- Actor Sylvester McCoy in 1943 (age 80)

-- Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1944

-- Journalist Connie Chung in 1946 (age 77)

-- Singer Robert Plant in 1948 (age 75)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Science fiction writer Greg Bear in 1951

-- Musician John Hiatt in 1952 (age 71)

-- TV personality Al Roker in 1954 (age 69)

Advertisement

-- Actor Joan Allen in 1956 (age 67)

-- Filmmaker David O. Russell in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor James Marsters in 1962 (age 61)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Singer Fred Durst in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Ke Huy Quan in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Amy Adams in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Misha Collins in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Ben Barnes in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Andrew Garfield in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Manny Jacinto in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Alex Newell in 1992 (age 31)

-- Singer Demi Lovato in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Liana Liberato in 1995 (age 28)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

"This Is Us" actor Ron Cephas Jones dies at 66
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
"This Is Us" actor Ron Cephas Jones dies at 66
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Ron Cephas Jones, who won two Emmys for his work on "This Is Us," died Saturday at age 66 of ongoing pulmonary issues.
Josh Groban has COVID; takes break from 'Sweeney Todd'
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Josh Groban has COVID; takes break from 'Sweeney Todd'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Josh Groban has announced on Instagram that he has COVID and will have to miss upcoming performances of the Broadway musical, "Sweeney Todd."
Prime Video cancels 'League of Their Own,' ''Peripheral'
TV // 17 hours ago
Prime Video cancels 'League of Their Own,' ''Peripheral'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Prime Video has canceled its freshmen series "A League of Their Own" and "Peripheral" after initially renewing them for second seasons.
Britney Spears 'doing pretty damn good' after split from Sam Asghari
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Britney Spears 'doing pretty damn good' after split from Sam Asghari
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Pop music star Britney Spears posted a video of her dancing in a crop top, bikini bottom and boots at her home just days after news broke of her split from husband Sam Asghari.
Travis Scott's 'Utopia' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 18 hours ago
Travis Scott's 'Utopia' tops U.S. album chart
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Rapper Travis Scott's "Utopia" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 19: John Stamos, Lee Ann Womack
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 19: John Stamos, Lee Ann Womack
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Actor John Stamos turns 60 and singer Lee Ann Womack turns 57, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 19.
Movie review: Sandler daughters hilarious, endearing in 'Bat Mitzvah'
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: Sandler daughters hilarious, endearing in 'Bat Mitzvah'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah," in theaters Friday and on Netflix August 25, is a funny teen comedy starring Adam Sandler's daughters Sunny and Sadie.
Aespa visits ocean paradise in 'Better Things' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Aespa visits ocean paradise in 'Better Things' music video
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a single and music video for "Better Things," its first English-language song.
'Love at First Sight' teaser: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy bond on flight
Movies // 1 day ago
'Love at First Sight' teaser: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy bond on flight
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "Love at First Sight," a romance film based on the Jennifer E. Smith novel, is coming to Netflix.
'Below Deck,' 'Vandepump,' 'Real Housewives' stars confirmed for BravoCon
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Below Deck,' 'Vandepump,' 'Real Housewives' stars confirmed for BravoCon
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Bravo announced over 160 names from "Below Deck," "Vanderpump Rules," "Real Housewives" and other reality shows confirmed to attend BravoCon in November.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

"This Is Us" actor Ron Cephas Jones dies at 66
"This Is Us" actor Ron Cephas Jones dies at 66
Movie review: Sandler daughters hilarious, endearing in 'Bat Mitzvah'
Movie review: Sandler daughters hilarious, endearing in 'Bat Mitzvah'
'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
'Below Deck,' 'Vandepump,' 'Real Housewives' stars confirmed for BravoCon
'Below Deck,' 'Vandepump,' 'Real Housewives' stars confirmed for BravoCon
Britney Spears 'doing pretty damn good' after split from Sam Asghari
Britney Spears 'doing pretty damn good' after split from Sam Asghari
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement