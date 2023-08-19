Advertisement
Aug. 19, 2023 / 10:16 AM

Josh Groban has COVID; takes break from 'Sweeney Todd'

By Karen Butler
1/3
"Sweeney Todd" stars Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban arrive on the red carpet at the 76th Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Event At Sofitel New York at Sofitel New York on May 4 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
"Sweeney Todd" stars Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban arrive on the red carpet at the 76th Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Event At Sofitel New York at Sofitel New York on May 4 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Singer and actor Josh Groban has announced on Instagram that he has COVID and will have to miss upcoming performances of the Broadway musical, Sweeney Todd.
"Well, after avoiding it for a good long stretch, I'm bummed to say this mystery illness is in fact Covid," Groban wrote Friday.

"Tested positive today and will be resting hard to get well and back on stage ASAP. If you have tickets, I assure you the show is in brilliant hands with @nikriz and I'm grateful to him and the entire cast. I'll see you again very soon!"

Nicholas Christopher will be filling in for Groban as he recuperates.

The show co-stars Annaleigh Ashford and Gaten Matarazzo.

