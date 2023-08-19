Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 19, 2023 / 3:00 AM / Updated Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:16 PM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 19: John Stamos, Lee Ann Womack

By UPI Staff
1/3
John Stamos attends the world premiere of "Mary Poppins Returns" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on November 29, 2018. The actor turns 60 on August 19. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
John Stamos attends the world premiere of "Mary Poppins Returns" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on November 29, 2018. The actor turns 60 on August 19. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Julius Lothar Meyer, who helped develop the periodic table of elements, in 1830

-- Aviation pioneer Orville Wright in 1871

-- French fashion designer Coco Chanel in 1883

-- Humorist Ogden Nash in 1902

-- Publisher Malcolm Forbes in 1919

-- Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry in 1921

-- Writer Frank McCourt in 1930

-- Astronaut Story Musgrave in 1935 (age 88)

File Photo courtesy of NASA

-- Actor Diana Muldaur in 1938 (age 85)

-- Drummer Ginger Baker in 1939

-- Actor Jill St. John in 1940 (age 83)

-- Singer Johnny Nash in 1940

-- Actor/former U.S. Sen. Fred Thompson in 1942

-- Bill Clinton, 42nd president of the United States, in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Gerald McRaney in 1947 (age 76)

File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI

-- Former second lady Tipper Gore in 1948 (age 75)

Advertisement

-- Political commentator Mary Matalin in 1953 (age 70)

-- Bassist John Deacon in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Jonathan Frakes in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor Peter Gallagher in 1955 (age 68)

-- Actor Adam Arkin in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor John Stamos in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Kyra Sedgwick in 1965 (age 58)

-- Singer Lee Ann Womack in 1966 (age 57)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Matthew Perry in 1969 (age 54)

-- Rapper Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Melissa Fumero in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Erika Christensen in 1982 (age 41)

-- Singer Christina Perri in 1986 (age 37)

-- Author Veronica Roth in 1988 (age 35)

-- Rapper/actor Romeo Miller, formerly known as Lil Romeo, in 1989 (age 34)

-- Comedian/actor Marcello Hernandez in 1997 (age 26)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Movie review: Sandler daughters hilarious, endearing in 'Bat Mitzvah'
Movies // 10 hours ago
Movie review: Sandler daughters hilarious, endearing in 'Bat Mitzvah'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah," in theaters Friday and on Netflix August 25, is a funny teen comedy starring Adam Sandler's daughters Sunny and Sadie.
Aespa visits ocean paradise in 'Better Things' music video
Music // 14 hours ago
Aespa visits ocean paradise in 'Better Things' music video
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a single and music video for "Better Things," its first English-language song.
'Love at First Sight' teaser: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy bond on flight
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Love at First Sight' teaser: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy bond on flight
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "Love at First Sight," a romance film based on the Jennifer E. Smith novel, is coming to Netflix.
'Below Deck,' 'Vandepump,' 'Real Housewives' stars confirmed for BravoCon
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
'Below Deck,' 'Vandepump,' 'Real Housewives' stars confirmed for BravoCon
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Bravo announced over 160 names from "Below Deck," "Vanderpump Rules," "Real Housewives" and other reality shows confirmed to attend BravoCon in November.
'Percy Jackson' series gets teaser, premiere date at Disney+
TV // 15 hours ago
'Percy Jackson' series gets teaser, premiere date at Disney+
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," a new show based on the Rick Riordan book series, is coming to Disney+.
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton cover 'Love is Alive' for Judds tribute album
Music // 15 hours ago
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton cover 'Love is Alive' for Judds tribute album
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton released a cover of "Love is Alive" that will appear on a tribute album to The Judds, mother-daughter duo Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd.
Lil Nas X documentary to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Movies // 16 hours ago
Lil Nas X documentary to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero," a new film exploring Lil Nas X's first-ever tour, will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Charlie Puth goes shirtless in 'Lipstick' music video
Music // 17 hours ago
Charlie Puth goes shirtless in 'Lipstick' music video
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth released a single and music video for "Lipstick," a song from his forthcoming album.
Dolly Parton recruits Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr for 'Let It Be' cover
Music // 18 hours ago
Dolly Parton recruits Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr for 'Let It Be' cover
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton released a cover of the Beatles song "Let It Be" featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton.
Demi Lovato shares rock version of 'Confident'
Music // 18 hours ago
Demi Lovato shares rock version of 'Confident'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato released "Confident (Rock Version)," a song that will appear on her album "Revamped."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
'Below Deck,' 'Vandepump,' 'Real Housewives' stars confirmed for BravoCon
'Below Deck,' 'Vandepump,' 'Real Housewives' stars confirmed for BravoCon
Movie review: Sandler daughters hilarious, endearing in 'Bat Mitzvah'
Movie review: Sandler daughters hilarious, endearing in 'Bat Mitzvah'
Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Robert Redford, Josephine Langford
Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Robert Redford, Josephine Langford
Dolly Parton recruits Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr for 'Let It Be' cover
Dolly Parton recruits Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr for 'Let It Be' cover
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement