Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 17, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 17: Robert De Niro, Belinda Carlisle

By UPI Staff
1/3
Robert De Niro attends the photo call for "Killers Of The Flower Moon" at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 21. The actor turns 80 on August 17. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Robert De Niro attends the photo call for "Killers Of The Flower Moon" at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 21. The actor turns 80 on August 17. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- French mathematician Pierre de Fermat in 1601

-- Frontiersman Davy Crockett in 1786

-- Movie producer Samuel Goldwyn in 1882

-- Actor Mae West in 1893

-- Watergate figure W. Mark Felt, known as "Deep Throat," in 1913

-- Actor Maureen O'Hara in 1920

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- U.S. spy plane aviator Francis Gary Powers in 1929

-- British poet laureate Ted Hughes in 1930

-- Nobel literature laureate V.S. Naipaul in 1932

-- Actor Robert De Niro in 1943 (age 80)

-- Filmmaker Julian Fellowes in 1949 (age 74)

-- Pop singer Belinda Carlisle in 1958 (age 65)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Novelist Jonathan Franzen in 1959 (age 64)

-- Investigative journalist Eric Schlosser in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Sean Penn in 1960 (age 63)

-- Television commentator/former football coach Jon Gruden in 1963 (age 60)

Advertisement

-- Actor Helen McCrory in 1968

-- Actor/singer Donnie Wahlberg in 1969 (age 54)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Jim Courier in 1970 (age 53)

-- Television host Giuliana Rancic in 1974 (age 49)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Mark Salling in 1982

-- Actor Austin Butler in 1991 (age 32)

-- Former WWE wrestler Paige, born Saraya-Jade Bevis, in 1992 (age 31)

-- Musician Phoebe Bridgers in 1994 (age 29)

-- Actor Taissa Farmiga in 1994 (age 29)

-- Rapper The Kid Laroi, born Charlton Howard, in 2003 (age 20)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Latest Headlines

Jamie Foxx can 'see the light' after 'dark journey' of health scare
Entertainment News // 41 minutes ago
Jamie Foxx can 'see the light' after 'dark journey' of health scare
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx gave an update and thanked fans for their support after being hospitalized for a medical complication in April.
Gemma Jones, Siobhan Finneran to co-star with Steve Coogan in BBC's 'Reckoning'
TV // 53 minutes ago
Gemma Jones, Siobhan Finneran to co-star with Steve Coogan in BBC's 'Reckoning'
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Gemma Jones from "Gentleman Jack" and Siobhan Finneran from "Downton Abbey" have joined the cast of the BBC's four-part, fact-based drama, "The Reckoning."
Original Talking Heads bandmates to reunite for rockumentary screening
Music // 1 hour ago
Original Talking Heads bandmates to reunite for rockumentary screening
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- All four original Talking Heads bandmates are set to reunite for the premiere of the 4K restoration of Jonathan Demme's 1984 rockumentary, "Stop Making Sense," at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Reports: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split after 14 months of marriage
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Reports: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split after 14 months of marriage
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Britney Spears and her husband, model Sam Asghari, are divorcing after 14 months of marriage, according to multiple media outlets.
'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Cinematographers Julia Liu, Clair Popkin and C. Kim Miles and editor Michael Harte discuss working with Michael J. Fox on the documentary "Still," now on Apple TV+.
Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' characters 'punched in the face' by life, bureaucracy in S2
TV // 4 hours ago
Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' characters 'punched in the face' by life, bureaucracy in S2
NEW YORK, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Craig Robinson told UPI he loves the dramatic portions he gets to play in his rags-to-riches comedy, "Killing It."
Bruce Springsteen postpones 2 Philadelphia concerts over undisclosed illness
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen postpones 2 Philadelphia concerts over undisclosed illness
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen has postponed two of his concerts this week with the E Street Band, in Philadelphia, due to an unspecified illness.
Jessica Alba teaches self-care for moms in 'Honest Renovations' clip
TV // 16 hours ago
Jessica Alba teaches self-care for moms in 'Honest Renovations' clip
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Roku Channel released a clip from "Honest Renovations" on Wednesday. The renovation show hosted by Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis premieres Friday.
'American Horror Stories' Season 3 coming to Hulu in October
TV // 19 hours ago
'American Horror Stories' Season 3 coming to Hulu in October
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- FX announced the premiere date of "American Horror Stories" Season 3, Oct. 26 on Hulu, with ominous new key art.
Aespa shares 'Better Things' music video teaser
Music // 20 hours ago
Aespa shares 'Better Things' music video teaser
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a preview of its music video for "Better Things," its first English-language single.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
'Young & the Restless' star Eric Braeden says he's cancer-free
'Young & the Restless' star Eric Braeden says he's cancer-free
ABC announces 'View' lineup for 2023-24
ABC announces 'View' lineup for 2023-24
Bruce Springsteen postpones 2 Philadelphia concerts over undisclosed illness
Bruce Springsteen postpones 2 Philadelphia concerts over undisclosed illness
'Pet Sematary' prequel, 'Toxic Avenger,' more premiere at Fantastic Fest
'Pet Sematary' prequel, 'Toxic Avenger,' more premiere at Fantastic Fest
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement