Famous birthdays for Aug. 17: Robert De Niro, Belinda Carlisle

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include: Advertisement

-- French mathematician Pierre de Fermat in 1601

-- Frontiersman Davy Crockett in 1786

-- Movie producer Samuel Goldwyn in 1882

-- Actor Mae West in 1893

-- Watergate figure W. Mark Felt, known as "Deep Throat," in 1913

-- Actor Maureen O'Hara in 1920

-- U.S. spy plane aviator Francis Gary Powers in 1929

-- British poet laureate Ted Hughes in 1930

-- Nobel literature laureate V.S. Naipaul in 1932

-- Actor Robert De Niro in 1943 (age 80)

-- Filmmaker Julian Fellowes in 1949 (age 74)

-- Pop singer Belinda Carlisle in 1958 (age 65)

-- Novelist Jonathan Franzen in 1959 (age 64)

-- Investigative journalist Eric Schlosser in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Sean Penn in 1960 (age 63)

-- Television commentator/former football coach Jon Gruden in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Helen McCrory in 1968

-- Actor/singer Donnie Wahlberg in 1969 (age 54)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Jim Courier in 1970 (age 53)

-- Television host Giuliana Rancic in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Mark Salling in 1982

-- Actor Austin Butler in 1991 (age 32)

-- Former WWE wrestler Paige, born Saraya-Jade Bevis, in 1992 (age 31)

-- Musician Phoebe Bridgers in 1994 (age 29)

-- Actor Taissa Farmiga in 1994 (age 29)

-- Rapper The Kid Laroi, born Charlton Howard, in 2003 (age 20)