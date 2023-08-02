Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 2, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 2: Charli XCX, Isabel Allende

By UPI Staff
1/2
Charli XCX attends The Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on November 29, 2021. The singer turns 31 on August 2. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Charli XCX attends The Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on November 29, 2021. The singer turns 31 on August 2. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- French sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, designer of the Statue of Liberty, in 1834

-- Actor Myrna Loy in 1905

-- Former Israeli President Shimon Peres in 1923

-- Author James Baldwin in 1924

-- Pianist/journalist Philippa Schuyler in 1931

-- Actor Peter O'Toole in 1932

-- Filmmaker Wes Craven in 1939

-- Author Isabel Allende in 1942 (age 81)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Actor Victoria Jackson in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Mary-Louise Parker in 1964 (age 59)

-- Writer/director/actor Kevin Smith in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Sam Worthington in 1976 (age 47)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Edward Furlong in 1977 (age 46)

-- Singer Charli XCX in 1992 (age 31)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Simone Manuel in 1996 (age 27)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

Read More

Greta Gerwig says plans for 'Barbie' sequel are 'at totally zero'

Latest Headlines

Twice's Jihyo takes a drive in trailer for 'Zone' solo EP
Music // 13 hours ago
Twice's Jihyo takes a drive in trailer for 'Zone' solo EP
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jihyo released an opening trailer for her debut solo EP, "Zone."
'Reinventing Elvis' goes behind the scenes of Presley '68 Comeback Special
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Reinventing Elvis' goes behind the scenes of Presley '68 Comeback Special
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for "Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback" on Tuesday. The documentary premieres Aug. 15.
'Drag Race Germany' sets September premiere date
TV // 13 hours ago
'Drag Race Germany' sets September premiere date
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "Drag Race Germany," a new spinoff of "RuPaul's Drag Race," will premiere on WOW Presents Plus in September.
Tinashe, Shygirl to launch joint tour in October
Music // 14 hours ago
Tinashe, Shygirl to launch joint tour in October
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Tinashe and Shygirl announced a new North American tour featuring UNIIQU3.
Sundance Film Festival addresses strikes, January screening dates
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Sundance Film Festival addresses strikes, January screening dates
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Sundance Film Festival Director Eugene Hernandez expressed the importance of independent film amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and shared new details for the 2024 film festival on Tuesday.
'Disenchantment': Bean takes on 'greatest challenge yet' in final season teaser
TV // 14 hours ago
'Disenchantment': Bean takes on 'greatest challenge yet' in final season teaser
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "Disenchantment," an animated fantasy series from "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening, will return for a fifth and final season on Netflix.
'Choose Love' trailer introduces Netflix interactive rom-com
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Choose Love' trailer introduces Netflix interactive rom-com
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "Choose Love," an interactive romantic comedy starring Laura Marano, is coming to Netflix.
Bratz launches Kylie Jenner doll collection
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Bratz launches Kylie Jenner doll collection
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Kylie Jenner collaborated with Bratz on its first-ever celebrity collection featuring her iconic fashion looks.
'Bachelorette' alum Clare Crawley expecting baby girl
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
'Bachelorette' alum Clare Crawley expecting baby girl
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "Bachelorette" alum Clare Crawley announced the sex of her unborn first child with her husband, Ryan Dawkins.
Nickelodeon to air Super Bowl LVIII alternate telecast
TV // 17 hours ago
Nickelodeon to air Super Bowl LVIII alternate telecast
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon and CBS Sports announced "Nick-ified" broadcasts of Super Bowl LVIII and a Christmas Day football game.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Euphoria' creator, stars mourn Angus Cloud's death
'Euphoria' creator, stars mourn Angus Cloud's death
'Bachelorette' alum Clare Crawley expecting baby girl
'Bachelorette' alum Clare Crawley expecting baby girl
Martin Freeman says he didn't want 'Breeders' to overstay its welcome
Martin Freeman says he didn't want 'Breeders' to overstay its welcome
'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud dead at 25
'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud dead at 25
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies at 70
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies at 70
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement