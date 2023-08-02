Famous birthdays for Aug. 2: Charli XCX, Isabel Allende

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:
-- French sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, designer of the Statue of Liberty, in 1834
-- Actor Myrna Loy in 1905
-- Former Israeli President Shimon Peres in 1923
-- Author James Baldwin in 1924
-- Pianist/journalist Philippa Schuyler in 1931
-- Actor Peter O'Toole in 1932
-- Filmmaker Wes Craven in 1939
-- Author Isabel Allende in 1942 (age 81)
-- Actor Victoria Jackson in 1959 (age 64)
-- Actor Mary-Louise Parker in 1964 (age 59)
-- Writer/director/actor Kevin Smith in 1970 (age 53)
-- Actor Sam Worthington in 1976 (age 47)
-- Actor Edward Furlong in 1977 (age 46)
-- Singer Charli XCX in 1992 (age 31)
-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Simone Manuel in 1996 (age 27)