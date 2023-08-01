Famous birthdays for August 1: Chuck D, Sam Mendes

1/3

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:

-- Roman Emperor Claudius I, born in 10 B.C.

-- Explorer William Clark in 1770

-- Francis Scott Key, composer of "The Star-Spangled Banner," in 1779

-- Astronomer Maria Mitchell in 1818

-- Author Herman Melville in 1819

-- Activist/labor organizer Mary Harris "Mother" Jones in 1837

-- Businessman Charles Clinton Spaulding in 1874

-- Photojournalist Gerda Taro in 1910

-- Henrietta Lacks, cancer patients whose cells became the subject of medial research, in 1920

-- Actor Geoffrey Holder in 1930

-- Musician Ramblin' Jack Elliott, born Elliot Adnopoz, in 1931 (age 92)

-- Comic actor Dom DeLuise in 1933

-- French fashion designer Yves St. Laurent in 1936

-- Musician Jerry Garcia in 1942

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Roy Williams in 1950 (age 73)

-- Rocker Joe Elliott in 1959 (age 64)

-- Rapper Chuck D, born Carlton Douglas Ridenhour, in 1960 (age 63)

-- Rapper Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., in 1963

-- British film director Sam Mendes in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Tempestt Bledsoe in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Jason Momoa in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Elijah Kelley in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Max Carver in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Jack O'Connell in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Oona Laurence in 2002 (age 21)