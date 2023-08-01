Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 1, 2023 / 3:00 AM / Updated Aug. 1, 2018 at 1:01 PM

Famous birthdays for August 1: Chuck D, Sam Mendes

By UPI Staff
1/3
Chuck D attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5. The rapper turns 63 on August 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Chuck D attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5. The rapper turns 63 on August 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Roman Emperor Claudius I, born in 10 B.C.

-- Explorer William Clark in 1770

-- Francis Scott Key, composer of "The Star-Spangled Banner," in 1779

-- Astronomer Maria Mitchell in 1818

-- Author Herman Melville in 1819

-- Activist/labor organizer Mary Harris "Mother" Jones in 1837

-- Businessman Charles Clinton Spaulding in 1874

-- Photojournalist Gerda Taro in 1910

-- Henrietta Lacks, cancer patients whose cells became the subject of medial research, in 1920

-- Actor Geoffrey Holder in 1930

-- Musician Ramblin' Jack Elliott, born Elliot Adnopoz, in 1931 (age 92)

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Comic actor Dom DeLuise in 1933

-- French fashion designer Yves St. Laurent in 1936

-- Musician Jerry Garcia in 1942

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Roy Williams in 1950 (age 73)

-- Rocker Joe Elliott in 1959 (age 64)

-- Rapper Chuck D, born Carlton Douglas Ridenhour, in 1960 (age 63)

-- Rapper Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., in 1963

Advertisement

-- British film director Sam Mendes in 1965 (age 58)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Tempestt Bledsoe in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Jason Momoa in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Elijah Kelley in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Max Carver in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Jack O'Connell in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Oona Laurence in 2002 (age 21)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Prince songs released from vault, including '7' remix Austin Gallagher: 'Shark Week' 2023 all about pushing boundaries 'DC Story' director emphasized past, present parallels

Latest Headlines

'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud dead at 25
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud dead at 25
July 31 (UPI) -- The family of Angus Cloud announced the actor's death on Monday. The "Euphoria" star was 25.
Leaphorn visits Chee in the hospital on 'Dark Winds'
TV // 12 hours ago
Leaphorn visits Chee in the hospital on 'Dark Winds'
July 31 (UPI) -- AMC released a clip from this week's new episode of "Dark Winds." The episode premieres Thursday on AMC+ and Sunday at 9 p.m. on AMC.
'Big Brother' Season 25 introduces 16 houseguests
TV // 13 hours ago
'Big Brother' Season 25 introduces 16 houseguests
July 31 (UPI) -- CBS announced the 16 houseguests for "Big Brother" Season 25, premiering Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Martin Freeman says he didn't want 'Breeders' to overstay its welcome
TV // 13 hours ago
Martin Freeman says he didn't want 'Breeders' to overstay its welcome
NEW YORK, July 31 (UPI) -- Martin Freeman told UPI that, after four seasons, he feels he has said everything he wanted to with his FX comedy, "Breeders."
Chris Elliott polices time loop in 'Welcome to Redville'
Movies // 13 hours ago
Chris Elliott polices time loop in 'Welcome to Redville'
July 31 (UPI) -- Gravitas Ventures released the trailer for "Welcome to Redville" on Monday. Chris Elliott stars as the sheriff of Redville, a town that traps two criminals in a time loop.
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies at 70
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies at 70
July 31 (UPI) -- Paul Reubens, the performer best known as Pee-wee Herman, died Sunday at age 70, his official social media reported.
Martin Starr: 'Party Down' guest stars eager to make a funny show funnier
TV // 14 hours ago
Martin Starr: 'Party Down' guest stars eager to make a funny show funnier
NEW YORK, July 31 (UPI) -- Martin Starr and Ryan Hansen say "Party Down's" cult-comedy status helped them land excellent new cast members and guest stars for the show's long-awaited third season.
Rolling Stone visits in Friday's 'Minx'
TV // 14 hours ago
Rolling Stone visits in Friday's 'Minx'
July 31 (UPI) -- Starz released a clip of this week's new episode of "Minx." The third episode of Season 2 shows Rolling Stone pay a visit to the successful women's erotica magazine.
Mamamoo+ shares making of teaser for 'Two Rabbits' EP
Music // 15 hours ago
Mamamoo+ shares making of teaser for 'Two Rabbits' EP
July 31 (UPI) -- Mamamoo+, a subunit of the K-pop group Mamamoo, released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of its album "Two Rabbits."
'Spy Kids' reboot gets teaser, September release date
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Spy Kids' reboot gets teaser, September release date
July 31 (UPI) -- "Spy Kids: Armageddon," a new film directed by Robert Rodriguez and starring Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud dead at 25
'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud dead at 25
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies at 70
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies at 70
Madonna thanks her kids, says they 'really showed up' after hospitalization
Madonna thanks her kids, says they 'really showed up' after hospitalization
'Big Brother' Season 25 introduces 16 houseguests
'Big Brother' Season 25 introduces 16 houseguests
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox send love to Lisa Kudrow on her 60th birthday
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox send love to Lisa Kudrow on her 60th birthday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement