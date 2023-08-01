Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 1, 2023 / 11:04 AM

'Bachelorette' alum Clare Crawley expecting baby girl

By Annie Martin

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley has a baby girl on the way.

The television personality, 42, is expecting a daughter with her husband, Ryan Dawkins, via surrogate.

Crawley announced the sex of her unborn first child in a video Monday that shows her cutting into a white cake that is pink inside.

"For the last 10 years I've had the same dream over and over. The dreams were so vivid and real of my baby coming into my life. All the beautiful details down to the gender and name. So this special moment was not a surprise for me!" she captioned the post.

Dawkins responded in the comments, writing, "Girl Dad."

Fellow Bachelor Nation stars Ashley Iaconetti and Raven Gates congratulated the couple.

"Ahhh I would have expected nothing else! You are meant to be a girl mom!" Iaconetti wrote.

"Aww I'm so happy for you, Claire!!!!" Gates said.

Crawley announced in July that she is expecting her first child with Dawkins via surrogate after years of fertility struggles.

"Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!! This TRULY is what my dreams are made of!" Crawley wrote on Instagram at the time. "Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!"

Dawkins already has two daughters from a previous relationship. He and Crawley married in February after getting engaged in October 2022.

Crawley was previously a contestant in Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor. She also appeared in Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games, along with starring in The Bachelorette Season 16.

