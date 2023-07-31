Famous birthdays for July 31: Fatboy Slim, Rico Rodriguez

July 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Confederate guerrilla leader William Quantrill in 1837
-- Kmart founder S.S. Kresge in 1867
-- Pollster Elmo Burns Roper Jr. in 1900
-- Actor France Nuyen in 1939 (age 83)
-- Actor Geraldine Chaplin in 1944 (age 79)
-- Musician Gary Lewis in 1946 (age 77)
-- Actor Richard Griffiths in 1947
-- Australian tennis star Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1951 (age 72)
-- Businessman/NBA team owner Mark Cuban in 1958 (age 65)
-- Actor Wesley Snipes in 1962 (age 61)
-- Musician Fatboy Slim, born Norman Cook, in 1963 (age 60)
-- Author Joanne "J.K. Rowling" in 1965 (age 58)
-- Actor Dean Cain in 1966 (age 57)
-- Country singer Zac Brown in 1978 (age 45)
-- Actor B.J. Novak in 1979 (age 44)
-- Actor Charlie Carver in 1988 (age 35)
-- Actor Alexis Knapp in 1989 (age 34)
-- Rapper Lil Uzi Vert, born Symere Bysil Woods, in 1994 (age 29)
-- Actor Rico Rodriguez in 1998 (age 25)