July 31, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 31: Fatboy Slim, Rico Rodriguez

By UPI Staff
1/2
Fatboy Slim performs during the closing ceremony for the London 2012 Summer Olympics on August 12, 2012, in Stratford, London. The musician turns 60 on July 32. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
Fatboy Slim performs during the closing ceremony for the London 2012 Summer Olympics on August 12, 2012, in Stratford, London. The musician turns 60 on July 32. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Confederate guerrilla leader William Quantrill in 1837

-- Kmart founder S.S. Kresge in 1867

-- Pollster Elmo Burns Roper Jr. in 1900

-- Actor France Nuyen in 1939 (age 83)

-- Actor Geraldine Chaplin in 1944 (age 79)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

-- Musician Gary Lewis in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Richard Griffiths in 1947

-- Australian tennis star Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1951 (age 72)

-- Businessman/NBA team owner Mark Cuban in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Wesley Snipes in 1962 (age 61)

-- Musician Fatboy Slim, born Norman Cook, in 1963 (age 60)

-- Author Joanne "J.K. Rowling" in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Dean Cain in 1966 (age 57)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Country singer Zac Brown in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor B.J. Novak in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Charlie Carver in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Alexis Knapp in 1989 (age 34)

-- Rapper Lil Uzi Vert, born Symere Bysil Woods, in 1994 (age 29)

-- Actor Rico Rodriguez in 1998 (age 25)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

