July 30, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 30: Lisa Kudrow, Jean Reno

By UPI Staff
Lisa Kudrow attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 9, 2018. The actor turns 60 on July 30. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI
Lisa Kudrow attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 9, 2018. The actor turns 60 on July 30. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- English novelist Emily Bronte in 1818

-- Auto pioneer Henry Ford in 1863

-- English sculptor Henry Moore in 1898

-- Businessman/philanthropist Henry W. Bloch in 1922

-- Longtime Major League Baseball Commissioner Allan "Bud" Selig in 1934 (age 89)

-- Film director Peter Bogdanovich in 1939

-- Singer Paul Anka in 1941 (age 82)

-- Arnold Schwarzenegger, former California governor/actor, in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Jean Reno in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Delta Burke in 1956 (age 67)

-- Rock singer Kate Bush in 1958 (age 65)

-- Filmmaker Richard Linklater in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Laurence Fishburne in 1961 (age 62)

-- TV chef Alton Brown in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Lisa Kudrow in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Vivica A. Fox in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Terry Crews in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Simon Baker in 1969 (age 54)

-- Writer/director Christopher Nolan in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Tom Green in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Hilary Swank in 1974 (age 49)

-- Olympic champion beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Jaime Pressly in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor April Bowlby in 1980 (age 43)

-- Soccer player Hope Solo in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Yvonne Strahovski in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Gina Rodriguez in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Austin North in 1996 (age 27)

-- Musician/producer Finneas O'Connell in 1997 (age 26)

-- Actor Joey King in 1999 (age 24)

