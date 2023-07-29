Famous birthdays for July 29: Tim Gunn, Dak Prescott

July 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- French historian Alexis de Tocqueville in 1805
-- Novelist Booth Tarkington in 1869
-- Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1883
-- Dag Hammarskjold, second U.N. secretary-general/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1905
-- Actor Clara Bow in 1905
-- Author Chester Himes in 1909
-- Elizabeth Dole, former U.S. labor secretary/U.S. senator in 1936 (age 87)
-- TV anchorman Peter Jennings in 1938
-- Artist Jenny Holzer in 1950 (age 73)
-- Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns in 1953 (age 70)
-- Musician Geddy Lee in 1953 (age 70)
-- Musician Patti Scialfa in 1953 (age 70)
-- TV host Tim Gunn in 1953 (age 70)
-- Country singer Martina McBride in 1966 (age 57)
-- Actor Timothy Omundson in 1969 (age 54)
-- Actor Wil Wheaton in 1972 (age 51)
-- Actor Josh Radnor in 1974 (age 49)
-- Formula 1 champion driver Fernando Alonso in 1981 (age 42)
-- NFL quarterback Dak Prescott in 1993 (age 30)