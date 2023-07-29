Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 29, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 29: Tim Gunn, Dak Prescott

By UPI Staff
Tim Gunn attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 9, 2018. The TV personality turns 70 on July 29. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI
Tim Gunn attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 9, 2018. The TV personality turns 70 on July 29. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- French historian Alexis de Tocqueville in 1805

-- Novelist Booth Tarkington in 1869

-- Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1883

-- Dag Hammarskjold, second U.N. secretary-general/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1905

-- Actor Clara Bow in 1905

-- Author Chester Himes in 1909

-- Elizabeth Dole, former U.S. labor secretary/U.S. senator in 1936 (age 87)

File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI

-- TV anchorman Peter Jennings in 1938

-- Artist Jenny Holzer in 1950 (age 73)

-- Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns in 1953 (age 70)

-- Musician Geddy Lee in 1953 (age 70)

-- Musician Patti Scialfa in 1953 (age 70)

-- TV host Tim Gunn in 1953 (age 70)

-- Country singer Martina McBride in 1966 (age 57)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Timothy Omundson in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Wil Wheaton in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Josh Radnor in 1974 (age 49)

-- Formula 1 champion driver Fernando Alonso in 1981 (age 42)

-- NFL quarterback Dak Prescott in 1993 (age 30)

File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI

