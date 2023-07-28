Trending
July 28, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 28: Dustin Milligan, Bill Bradley

By UPI Staff
1/2
Dustin Milligan arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The actor turns 38 on July 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Dustin Milligan arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The actor turns 38 on July 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Author Beatrix Potter in 1866

-- Suffragist Lucy Burns in 1879

-- French surrealist artist Marcel Duchamp in 1887

-- Singer/actor/band leader Rudy Vallee in 1901

-- Tupperware founder Earl Tupper in 1907

-- Former U.S. first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in 1929

-- Bill Bradley, former U.S. senator/basketball Hall of Fame member, in 1943 (age 80)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- "Garfield" creator Jim Davis in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Sally Struthers in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Georgia Engel in 1948

-- Former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in 1954

-- Actor Lori Loughlin in 1964 (age 59)

-- Dana White, Ultimate Fighting Championship president, in 1969 (age 54)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Elizabeth Berkley in 1972 (age 51)

-- Rapper Afroman, born Joseph Edgar Foreman, in 1974 (age 49)

-- Papa Roach singer Jacoby Shaddix in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor John David Washington in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Dustin Milligan in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Nolan Gerard Funk in 1986 (age 37)

-- Rapper Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Cortez Way, in 1990 (age 33)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

