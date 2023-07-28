Famous birthdays for July 28: Dustin Milligan, Bill Bradley

1/2

July 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:

-- Author Beatrix Potter in 1866

-- Suffragist Lucy Burns in 1879

-- French surrealist artist Marcel Duchamp in 1887

-- Singer/actor/band leader Rudy Vallee in 1901

-- Tupperware founder Earl Tupper in 1907

-- Former U.S. first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in 1929

-- Bill Bradley, former U.S. senator/basketball Hall of Fame member, in 1943 (age 80)

-- "Garfield" creator Jim Davis in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Sally Struthers in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Georgia Engel in 1948

-- Former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in 1954

-- Actor Lori Loughlin in 1964 (age 59)

-- Dana White, Ultimate Fighting Championship president, in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Elizabeth Berkley in 1972 (age 51)

-- Rapper Afroman, born Joseph Edgar Foreman, in 1974 (age 49)

-- Papa Roach singer Jacoby Shaddix in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor John David Washington in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Dustin Milligan in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Nolan Gerard Funk in 1986 (age 37)

-- Rapper Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Cortez Way, in 1990 (age 33)